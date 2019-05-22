Bellerophon to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting Focused on Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

WARREN, N.J., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) lunch meeting focused on Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 12:00 – 1:30 PM ET in New York City.



/EIN News/ -- The meeting will feature a presentation by Steven D. Nathan, M.D., F.C.C.P., from Inova Fairfax Hospital, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with PH-ILD. There are currently no approved therapies for PH-ILD, which is characterized by progressive and substantial worsening of outcomes such as physical activity levels, quality of life and life expectancy. Dr. Nathan will be available to answer questions following the meeting.

Bellerophon's management team will also provide an overview of the Company’s ongoing clinical development program with its proprietary INOpulse® therapy, which is designed to deliver pharmaceutical-grade nitric oxide in a targeted fashion to the well-ventilated sections of the patient's lung. Bellerophon will focus on its ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical study to progress INOpulse for the treatment of PH-ILD. The Company previously reported positive results from Cohort 1 in which subjects on active treatment demonstrated a clinically and statistically significant improvement of 34% in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) as compared to subjects on placebo, as well as improvements in overall activity, oxygen saturation and additional functional measures. Bellerophon has agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a regulatory pathway, including the use of MVPA as the study’s primary endpoint, and expects to complete Cohort 2 and initiate the pivotal Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2019.

Dr. Nathan is Medical Director of the Advanced Lung Disease and Lung Transplant Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital. He also is Professor of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University Inova Campus. Dr. Nathan is board certified in pulmonary diseases, critical care medicine and internal medicine. The author of more than 380 publications, Dr. Nathan has written original research manuscripts, abstracts, reviews, book chapters and a book on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which he co­edited. Dr. Nathan is a reviewer for multiple journals and is on the editorial board for the journal, Thorax. He has served on multiple committees, including FDA advisory boards, as well as steering committees for clinical trials in IPF and pulmonary hypertension, where he has also served as chair. He is also chairperson of Pilot for IPF, an international educational initiative for pulmonary fibrosis. Dr. Nathan is a member of several professional medical associations, including the American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation. He has delivered talks and been chairperson of numerous sessions at many national and international conferences.

Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast .

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Contacts At Bellerophon: At LifeSci Advisors: Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer Brian Ritchie (908) 574-4767 (212) 915-2578 britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



