Stifel Bolsters Aerospace & Defense Team With Hire of Veteran Investment Banker Bill Farmer

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that veteran investment banker Bill Farmer has joined the firm as a Managing Director, to lead the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Investment Banking Group. He is based in Stifel’s Bethesda, Maryland office.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Farmer joins Stifel with more than 25 years of deal and industry experience specializing in government services, aerospace and defense, intelligence, and engineering. Most recently, Mr. Farmer was Senior Managing Director at Teneo Capital, which acquired the firm he founded, Twelve Rolling Capital, in 2016. Earlier in his career, Mr. Farmer served as the CFO of a government contractor focused on supplying advanced technology to the defense community before eventually being appointed Co-President of Jefferies Quarterdeck, the Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking Group at Jefferies & Co. Later, Mr. Farmer Co-Headed the Aerospace & Defense Group at Lazard.

“Bill has a deep understanding of the sector and an extensive client network that stretches across public and private companies, as well as financial sponsors,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “We are excited to add someone of Bill’s caliber to our team. He has the unique combination of practical industry experience and advising companies on a breadth of strategic transactions.”

“I have long admired Stifel as a best-in-class advisor to clients,” commented Bill Farmer. “I am thrilled to join a firm with such a strong reputation in the marketplace and one that has considerable momentum. The Aerospace, Defense & Government Services practice is one with significant opportunity and I am pleased to be able to add to the strength of Stifel’s investment banking practice.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Media Contact

Investor Relations Contact

