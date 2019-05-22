Squire Advisory Board Member, Dr. Craig Wright Granted U.S. Copyright Registrations for Original Bitcoin White Paper and Early Code

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire”) is very pleased to congratulate our Advisory Board Member, Dr. Craig S. Wright for the recent issuance of U.S. copyright registrations in his name for the famed original Bitcoin white paper, and most of the original Bitcoin code (version 0.1).



The registrations issued by the U.S. Copyright Office recognize Dr. Wright as the author – under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto - of both the white paper and code.

U.S. copyright registration no. TXu 2-136-996, effective date April 11, 2019, for the paper entitled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, with year of completion 2008. The registration recognizes the author as Dr. Craig Steven Wright, using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

U.S. copyright registration no. TX-8-708-058, effective date April 13, 2019, for computer program entitled Bitcoin, with year of completion 2009 and date of first publication January 3, 2009. The registration recognizes the author as Dr. Craig Steven Wright, using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. The registration covers the portions of version 0.1 of the Bitcoin client software authored by Dr. Wright.

Dr. Wright is currently Chief Scientist of nChain, the global leader in advisory, research and development of blockchain technologies, which focuses on massive adoption of Bitcoin in the form of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV). Dr. Wright and nChain are working to restore Bitcoin’s original protocol, ensure that the vision for massive blockchain scaling is fulfilled in the form of BSV, and ensure BSV is designed to work within existing legal regulatory frameworks as Bitcoin was created to do.

In the future, Dr. Wright intends to assign the copyright registrations to the Bitcoin Association, a not-for-profit organization, to hold for the benefit of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Bitcoin Association is a global industry organization established for the benefit of Bitcoin businesses and is led by Founding President, Jimmy Nguyen, who is also a member of Squire’s Advisory Board.

Stefan Matthews, Chairman of the Board of Squire has been a supporter of Dr. Wright since 2008 when Dr. Wright showed him a draft of the Bitcoin white paper Wright was working on. “After all these years of dedication and development, we are very pleased to see our advisor, and personal friend, receive the appropriate recognition. We would also like to thank Dr. Wright and Mr. Nguyen for their involvement with Squire.”

COINGEEK TORONTO CONFERENCE

To learn more about Dr. Craig Wright’s vision for Bitcoin and to meet the Squire team, we welcome shareholders and the public to the upcoming CoinGeek Toronto conference, May 29-30 in Toronto, Canada. The conference focuses on Bitcoin scaling with “No Limits,” and features the world leaders in blockchain scaling. The event will feature a special interview with Dr. Craig Wright discussing his creation of Bitcoin, the Satoshi Nakamoto identity, and why the original Bitcoin design, protocol and “Satoshi Vision” are so important for its success.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing and operating cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated SHA-256 derived digital assets.

/EIN News/ -- For further information contact:

Angela Holowaychuk

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 800-371-2809



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.