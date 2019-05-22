PLS Logistics Promotes Joe Bielawski to Chief Operating Officer

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, announced the promotion of Joe Bielawski as Chief Operating Officer.



In his new role, Bielawski will oversee daily service performance, operations and help drive long-term growth initiatives. Bielawski has experience across all major shipment modes with a variety of contractual clients and over 20 years of leadership experience.

“Joe’s leadership has been instrumental in driving outstanding service performance in our National Accounts and Enterprise Business units, and he has extensive experience in leading operations and supply chain management teams,” Greg Burns, CEO of PLS Logistics, said. “Joe has an outstanding track record of supporting company growth and creating innovative customer solutions. With PLS experiencing another year of record growth, the time is right to further strengthen our leadership team and I am confident that Joe will be able to bring his outstanding operational culture across our entire PLS enterprise.”

Bielawski started his career with PLS in 1997 as a Logistics Coordinator. Since then, he has worked his way up to Director and was named Vice President of Supply Chain in 2015. He recently held the title of Vice President of Enterprise Solutions and helped PLS’ Enterprise and National Account divisions achieve new records for growth and service level performance.

“It’s exciting to see where the company started with a single office and regional presence to a nationwide provider of leading technology enabled supply chain solutions,” Bielawski said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to drive best-in-class operational excellence across our various shipment and service modes, as we continue our industry leading growth.”

