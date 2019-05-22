teaRIOT Plant-Powered Energy Drinks Roll Out Nationwide at Whole Foods Markets

VENICE, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Foods Market customers can get ready to riot with the launch of teaRIOT beverages at locations nationwide. teaRIOT is an organic, 100% plant-powered energy containing only fresh-brewed tea and botanical ingredients. It provides a better buzz than coffee or traditional energy drinks without added sugar, questionable ingredients or extreme doses of caffeine typical of the energy space.



/EIN News/ -- Blending only simple ingredients found in nature, teaRIOT taps the energizing power of tea to fuel personal performance with a combination of naturally occurring caffeine and 100mg L-theanine (“el-thee-ah-neen”) an amino acid found naturally in tea. L-theanine has a synergistic effect with caffeine to provide the steady, calm energy tea is known for, while simultaneously helping to improve mental alertness and focus.

With no jitters, no crash and hardworking, easily recognizable ingredients, teaRIOT is a delicious, organic, positive-energy tea that keeps you going, powers your workout, and enables you to stay focused while studying, gaming, or working.

Found in the refrigerated beverage case with a retail price of $3.99, teaRIOT is available in five flavors, including:

Hibiscus Glow (Energy + Antioxidants): Bright and berry-like with a zing

Matcha Rise (Energy + Focus): Light and tropical with a hint of mint

Lemon Yerba Mate (Energy + Hydration): Citrusy with extra sidekick of refreshment

Cider Kick (Energy + Immunity): Slightly sweet with rolling layers of spice

Turmeric Shine (Energy + Anti-inflammation): Light and bright with a bold dash of mother earth

“Consumers are demanding healthier energy options unlike traditional energy drinks loaded with processed ingredients, high levels of caffeine and added sugar,” said teaRIOT Founder and Chief Rioteer Laura Jakobsen, who has set her sights on disrupting the energy drink category along with her husband and co-founder, Steve. “The category has been slow to respond to consumer demands, and we’re thrilled to partner with Whole Foods Market to deliver a better, positive-energy drink rooted in the power of plants nationwide.”

teaRIOT was born in Venice Beach, Calif. as founders Laura and Steve Jakobsen searched for a better energy to fuel their own personal performance. Tired of high doses of caffeine and questionable, lab-made ingredients, they began “tea-bombing” their cold-pressed juices and created a better energy than anything else on the marketplace. In its early days, teaRIOT developed a cult-following among local tech companies, whose employees relied on the beverage to power their long days.

teaRIOT was recently selected to participate in the Chobani Incubator, a prestigious program for companies taking on broken food systems to bring better food to more people. Chobani saw teaRIOT as a needed disruptor for better energy.

Born in Venice Beach, Calif., teaRIOT is a 100% plant-based energy beverage powered by tea and botanicals blended with delicious cold-pressed fruits. It provides a better alternative to traditional energy drinks and coffee with a combination of naturally occurring caffeine and 100mg of L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea that enhances mental performance and prolongs energy levels with no added sugar, no jitters and no crash. teaRIOT is nature’s energy drink that can kick-start your day, pick up your afternoon and power your work out. It boosts mental focus and clarity for studying, gaming and work, or is a refreshing accompaniment to any meal. teaRIOT is organic, GMO free and vegan and is available nationally at Whole Foods Market, select Target stores and independent natural markets, and online at Amazon.com and teaRiot.com. For more information, visit teaRiot.com, Instagram @teaRIOT or Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/335ffa8b-660e-48b7-8f1a-ccab4d498ccb



