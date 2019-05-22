There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,489 in the last 365 days.

GOGL - Q1 2019 Presentation

/EIN News/ --
Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's first quarter 2019 results for today's webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.