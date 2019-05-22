Wikisoft Unveils its Next-Generation Wiki Profiles for Companies & Business Professionals

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- "Wikisoft (OTC: WSFT) is thrilled to announce several exciting new developments. In the growing market for focused, objective and credible information based on facts, WikiSoft is striving to become the leading player in company research as well as for businesses searching for new business partners or suppliers. Just as Wikipedia is the most popular and used platform for obtaining general information on basically everything, we’re convinced that WikiSoft’s new platforms will get that same significance and relevance to businesses and business professionals worldwide,” says Rasmus Refer, Chairman of the Board, WikiSoft Corp.



Wikipedia remains in the top 5 of the most visited websites in the world with millions of daily users. Hence, Wikimedia Software has established its brand as an intermediary of credible information within any subject. However, Wikipedia limits the scope of more commercialized articles about companies, products and businesspeople. WikiSoft will fill that gap and provide the next generation of articles and information about companies and business professionals at wikiprofile.com. WikiSoft will make it easier for businesses to become visible in the Wiki universe with different levels of content verification.

WikiSoft expects to launch the first profiles of several large companies and top brands during the month of June. We estimate at least 100 million company profiles will be launched on wikiprofile.com by August of 2019. Simultaneously, key employees of global corporations will be given their own personal profile with a link from and to the companies they work for. Some profiles will have additional content provided by Wikipedia and other leading credible sources such as Bloomberg, Reuters and Crunchbase.

Wikiprofile.com will allow companies and key profiles to upgrade their profiles or articles to a premium or “verified” profile, with an approval process via Wiki editors who carefully review content before publication. Monthly subscription services for premium profiles will generate approximately $60-$150 USD per company, per month. This will allow for regular updates, image uploads, video and external links to products and services. Both verified and premium profiles will, at the same time, include guarantees for the inclusion of the profile in Google's search results.

"Wiki" web pages have established tremendous credibility among users and therefore have a much greater click rate in Google search results. This gives users an excellent channel for website traffic and to open doors for helping create new businesses.

WikiSoft has a strong focus on information verification, which gives Wiki a strong competitive advantage regarding credibility and a better transparency of published articles and profiles. WikiSoft places emphasis on verification, creating a platform with TRUE profiles on wikiprofile.com. The advantage of the Wiki universe is that it is the users, together with independent wiki editors, who continually adjust, approve and add new information which helps to enhance credibility on information about the individual company or person.

We look forward to providing more updates and information as it becomes available.

The first profiles for e.g. Microsoft have already been launched in beta

https://www.wikiprofile.com/wiki/Microsoft

About WikiSoft Corp: WikiSoft Corp (OTCPK: WSFT) is the world’s largest Wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software, the new portal, called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the Wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofile is built on the official MediaWiki software originally for use for Wikipedia and deemed the "Wikipedia for business".

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this.

Microsoft - Wikiprofile

https://www.wikiprofile.com

Contact:

Wikisoft Corp.

315 Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94104

www.wikisoft.com

800-706-0806

investor@wikisoft.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.