Pax8 and Veeam Announce New Partnership 

Industry-leading data backup and cloud data management solutions added to the Pax8 suite

DENVER, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud products, today announced a new partnership with Veeam® Software , the leader in Backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™, to offer Veeam Availability solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. These solutions include Veeam Availability Suite™, Veeam Backup & Replication™, Veeam ONE™, Veeam Cloud Connect, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, and Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows. The announcement was made during VeeamON 2019 in Miami, FL.



“Veeam has shown a commitment to the IT channel and focus on delivering industry-leading innovative technology, and we are excited their suite of flexible and reliable cloud solutions are now available to Pax8 partners,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “Our partners who serve SMBs can now take advantage of the opportunity to optimize their cloud technology stacks with Veeam’s best-in-class solutions that readily compliment many existing cloud solutions.”

According to Frost & Sullivan’s annual cloud user survey, 76% of IT decision-makers expect to build their IT environment with multiple clouds from multiple vendors. Adopting a multi-cloud strategy is imperative to compete in the digital era. With the addition of Veeam to Pax8 Stax , MSPs can easily build and manage cloud offerings, have more visibility into usage, and take advantage of the automated technology.

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 in delivering a new level of automation, aggregation, and innovation to their MSPs’ offering,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Cloud & Provider Sales at Veeam. “This new partnership will further benefit the IT channel, as well as enable us to extend our reach into the SMB segment.”

Veeam Availability Platform offers MSPs a complete solution to help their customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the availability of data. With more than 330,000 customers worldwide, including 82 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000, Veeam delivers best-in-class satisfaction to its partner community.

Pax8 is a Silver sponsor at VeeamON 2019, the world’s premier event for Cloud Data Management, currently taking place in Miami, FL. To learn more about Pax8, visit the Pax8 booth at the conference or contact a cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leader in cloud distribution. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve more with cloud technology. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, Pax8 simplifies cloud buying, improves operational efficiency, and lowers client acquisition cost. Pax8 is a proven, award-winning disruptor in the market, earning accolades like NexGen’s Best in Show, Best Places to Work in IT by ComputerWorld, Biggest Buzz at IT Nation, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Vendor, Best in Show at XChange, HTG’s Best Partner Program, and more. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications

(727) 272-0781

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.