Range Publishes First Corporate Sustainability Report

Working to Achieve Zero Emissions Across Company Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced the release of its Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s efforts and commitments to responsibly develop natural gas. The report details Range’s goal of working to achieve zero emissions across company operations, and reveals its responsibly-produced “Sustainable Choice” gas.

“Our commitment to corporate sustainability continues to guide our work each day, influencing every aspect of our operations from the boardroom to the well pad. We take great pride in the progress we continue to make towards our sustainability goals, pioneering innovations that have helped shape new standards for shale development,” said Jeff Ventura, Range’s Chief Executive Officer. “Not only do these efforts make good business sense, but these are the right things to do for all of our stakeholders.”

Building on Range’s track record of transparency and developing industry-leading initiatives, the report provides detailed insight on the Company’s achievements and goals, specifically in the areas of Safety Leadership, Environmental Stewardship, Community Engagement, Economic Impact, and Corporate Governance.

“Range has long been a leader in incorporating leading sustainability practices and engineering solutions into every aspect of our business, and the team continues to focus on implementing our core values to positively impact the communities where we do business.” said Greg Maxwell, Chairman. “Our entire Board of Directors regularly reviews statistics and operational performance, and we spend time discussing with the team the latest trends, issues to mitigate, opportunities for progress, as well as improvements and achievements.”

Range’s strategic approach to operations and corporate sustainability is guided by the company’s core values: Performance, Innovation, Integrity, and Transparency.

Highlights and achievements from the 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report include:

Range’s active efforts working towards zero emissions across the Company’s operations;

Established criteria for “The Sustainable Choice” gas, using best-in-class technology to responsibly develop energy for consumers;

Recorded a 153% recycled water rate, using its own and other operators’ water;

Attained a 70% reduction in the Company’s leak ratio;

Received top-tier ranking in back-to-back As You Sow: Disclosing the Facts reports; these reports focused on methane emissions and water management practices.

Created an award-winning habitat enhancement project for monarch butterflies; and

Earned “Philanthropist of the Year” recognition from a community foundation.

To learn more about Range’s efforts and commitments, or to download a copy of the Corporate Sustainability Report, please visit http://CSR.RangeResources.com/ .

/EIN News/ -- Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com

Media Contact:

Mike Mackin, Director of Public Affairs

724-724-743-6776

mmackin@rangeresources.com

www.rangeresources.com



