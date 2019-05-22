Holiday Retirement continues trend as Great Place to Work in 2019
Extends designation to 233 of its senior living communities
ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Holiday Retirement announced its certification as a great place to work for the second year in a row by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute®. The honor also extends to nearly 90 percent of Holiday Retirement’s senior living communities across 42 states, a nine percent increase from last year’s first-time participation results.
|
/EIN News/ -- The designation was based on extensive ratings provided by Holiday Retirement associates through The Culture Audit and Trust Index Survey. These tools provide insight into an organization’s value system, programs and practices, and measure levels of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.
“Holiday Retirement’s mission is to help older people live better,” said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement’s CEO. “But our team members don’t just say it; they live and breathe it. They are the ones truly making success happen. This recognition from Great Place to Work validates our efforts to foster happy and engaged associates so they feel fully supported as they live out our mission.”
Holiday Retirement employees submitted 7,356 surveys, an eight percent increase in participation over last year, which were evaluated for certification by Great Place to Work® analysts. The following 233 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:
Alabama
- Eastdale Estates – Montgomery
- Monarch Estates – Auburn
- Rocky Ridge – Hoover
- University Oaks – Mobile
Arkansas
- Andover Place – Little Rock
- Apple Blossom – Rogers
- Butterfield Place – Fort Smith
- The Gardens at Arkanshire – Springdale
- South Wind Heights – Jonesboro
Arizona
- Desert Rose – Yuma
- Madison Meadows – Phoenix
- Vista de la Montaña – Surprise
- Vista del Rio – Peoria
- Westgate Village – Glendale
California
- Arcadia Place – Vista
- Bay Park – Pinole
- The Bonaventure – Ventura
- Bridgecreek – West Covina
- The Camelot – Hemet
- Columbus Estates – Bakersfield
- Golden Oaks – Yucaipa
- Hilltop Estates – Redding
- Mission Commons – Redlands
- Mistywood – Roseville
- The Oakmont – Chico
- The Palms – La Mirada
- Rancho Village – Palmdale
- Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa
- Shasta Estates – Redding
- Sierra Hills – Porterville
- Simi Hills – Simi Valley
- The Springs of Escondido – Escondido
- The Springs of Napa – Napa
- Standiford Place – Modesto
- Valencia Commons – Rancho Cucamonga
- Walnut Park – Visalia
- The Westmont – Santa Clara
Colorado
- Highland Trail – Broomfield
- Lakewood Estates – Lakewood
- Longmont Regent – Longmont
- Parkwood Estates – Fort Collins
- Pueblo Regent – Pueblo
- Quincy Place – Denver
- Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland
- Sunridge – Colorado Springs
Connecticut
- Cedar Woods – Branford
- Lodge at Cold Spring – Rocky Hill
- Village Gate – Farmington
- White Oaks – Manchester
Florida
- Atrium at Gainesville – Gainesville
- Augustine Landing – Jacksonville
- Azalea Park – Lakeland
- Belleair Towers – Clearwater
- Cherry Laurel – Tallahassee
- Desoto Beach Club – Sarasota
- Lake Ridge Village – Eustis
- Las Palmas – Palm Coast
- Marion Woods – Ocala
- Ormond in the Pines – Ormond Beach
- Regency Residence – Port Richey
- Sterling Court – Deltona
- The Tremont – Oviedo
- University Pines – Pensacola
- The Venetian Gardens – Venice
- Windward Palms – Boynton Beach
- Woodlands Village – Bradenton
Georgia
- Iris Place – Athens
- Laurel Grove – Lawrenceville
- Pinegate – Macon
- The Regency House – Decatur
- River's Edge – Savannah
- Riverplace – Columbus
- Smoky Springs – Gainesville
- Washington Commons – Evans
Hawaii
- Kalama Heights – Kihei
Iowa
- Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines
- Illahee Hills – Urbandale
- Mallard Point – Cedar Falls
- Palmer Hills – Bettendorf
- Walden Place – Iowa City
Idaho
- Chateau De Boise – Boise
Illinois
- Blair House – Normal
- Curtis Creek – Quincy
- Montvale Estates – Springfield
Indiana
- Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne
- Parkside Court – Columbus
- Redbud Hills – Bloomington
- Willow Park – Evansville
Kansas
- Grasslands Estates – Wichita
- Greenwood Terrace – Lenexa
- Thornton Place – Topeka
Kentucky
- Hartland Hills – Lexington
- Jackson Oaks – Paducah
- Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville
Louisiana
- Summerfield Estates – Shreveport
- Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge
Massachusetts
- Bluebird Estates – East Longmeadow
- Devonshire Estates – Lenox
- Quail Run Estates – Agawam
- Summer Place – Chelmsford
Maine
- Kittery Estates – Kittery
- The Woods at Canco – Portland
Michigan
- Ashford Court – Westland
- Aurora Pond – Wyoming
- Blue Water Lodge – Fort Gratiot
- Genesee Gardens – Flint Township
- Glen Eagle – Traverse City
- The Inn at Cass Lake – Waterford
- Lincoln Square – Grand Rapids
- The Marquette – East Lansing
- Wescourt – Saginaw
Minnesota
- The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake
Missouri
- Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin
- The Cambridge – Springfield
- Country Squire – St. Joseph
- Garden Village – Kansas City
- Orchid Terrace – St Louis
Mississippi
- Chateau Ridgeland – Ridgeland
Montana
- Aspen View – Billings
- Grizzly Peak – Missoula
- Hunter's Pointe – Helena
North Carolina
- Carmel Place – Charlotte
- Cedar Ridge – Burlington
- Creekside Terrace – Winston-Salem
- Crescent Heights – Concord
- Emerald Pond – Durham
- Forsyth Court – Winston-Salem
- Gardens at Wakefield Plantation – Raleigh
- Jordan Oaks – Cary
- Lake Shore Commons – Wilmington
- The Lodge at Wake Forest – Wake Forest
- Shads Landing – Charlotte
- The Stratford – High Point
- Willow Grove – Matthews
- The Woods at Holly Tree – Wilmington
Nebraska
- Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha
New Hampshire
- Birch Heights – Derry
- Maple Suites – Dover
New Mexico
- Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque
Nevada
- Carson Plaza – Carson City
- Montara Meadows – Las Vegas
- Sky Peaks – Reno
New York
- Diamond Ridge – Troy
- Fleming Point – Greece
- Holiday at The Atrium – Glenville
- Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie
Ohio
- Alexis Gardens – Toledo
- New England Club – Cincinnati
- Pearl Crossing – Strongsville
Oklahoma
- Prairie Rose – Tulsa
- Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow
- Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville
Oregon
- Astor House – Newberg
- Edgewood Downs – Beaverton
- Garden Valley – Roseburg
- Gresham Manor – Gresham
- Hidden Lakes – Salem
- Madrona Hills – Salem
- The Regent – Corvallis
- Rock Creek – Hillsboro
- Rogue Valley – Grants Pass
- Sheldon Oaks – Eugene
- Stone Lodge – Bend
- Stoneybrook Lodge – Corvallis
- Vineyard Place – Milwaukie
Pennsylvania
- Bethel Park – Bethel Park
- Essex House – Lemoyne
- The Manor at Oakridge – Harrisburg
- Niagara Village – Erie
- Whispering Oaks – Hermitage
South Carolina
- Ashley Park – Charleston
- Deepwood Estates – Lexington
- Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach
- Forest Pines – Columbia
- Haywood Estates – Greenville
- Indigo Pines – Hilton Head
- Westminster – Greenville
South Dakota
- Holiday Hills Estates – Rapid City
Tennessee
- Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga
- Echo Ridge – Knoxville
- Jackson Meadow – Jackson
- The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin
- Uffelman Estates – Clarksville
- Windlands South – Nashville
Texas
- Arlington Plaza – Arlington
- The Bentley –Dallas
- The Chateau – McKinney
- The Clairmont – Amarillo
- Colonial Village – Longview
- Copperfield Estates – Houston
- Cowhorn Creek Estates – Texarkana
- Cypress Woods – Kingwood
- Dogwood Estates – Denton
- The El Dorado – Richardson
- Fox Run Estates – Arlington
- Heritage Village – McAllen
- Lakeshore Estates – Waco
- Lincoln Tower – Odessa
- Madison Estates – San Antonio
- Paradise Springs – Spring
- Parkview In Allen – Allen
- Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock
- Pinewood Hills – Flower Mound
- Polo Park Estates – Midland
- Renaissance-Austin – Austin
- Renaissance-Sherman – Sherman
- Rosewood Estates – Tyler
- Ventura Place – Lubbock
- Whiterock Court – Dallas
Utah
- The Harrison Regent – Ogden
- Olympus Ranch – Murray
- Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan
- The Seville – Orem
Virginia
- Dogwood Terrace – Richmond
- Elm Park Estates – Roanoke
- The Fairmont – Manassas
- Lighthouse Pointe – Chesapeake
Washington
- Bedford – Vancouver
- Bridge Park – Seattle
- Capital Place – Olympia
- Cascadian Place – Everett
- The Garden Club – Bellevue
- Harvard Park – Spokane
- Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver
- Orchard Park – Yakima
- Park Plaza – Walla Walla
- Peninsula – Gig Harbor
- Willow Gardens – Puyallup
Wisconsin
- The Jefferson– Middleton
- Oakwood Hills – Eau Claire
- Village at The Falls – Menomonee Falls
Wyoming
- Whispering Chase – Cheyenne
About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Holiday invented the concept of independent senior living in 1971, and is the largest provider in North America today with 260 retirement communities and over 30,000 residents throughout the U.S. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call 800-322-0999, visit www.holidaytouch.com or follow the brand on Facebook @HolidayRetirement.
About Great Place to Work Institute®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.
|Media Contacts:
|Darla Kestle
|Gianna Sutley
|Holiday Retirement
|Communications Strategy Group
|407-986-5528
|303-596-7021
|darla.kestle@holidaytouch.com
|gsutley@wearecsg.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c715127a-5923-4fcb-9c8d-aa684f0f9503
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.