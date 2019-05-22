Holiday Retirement continues trend as Great Place to Work in 2019

Extends designation to 233 of its senior living communities

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Holiday Retirement announced its certification as a great place to work for the second year in a row by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute®. The honor also extends to nearly 90 percent of Holiday Retirement’s senior living communities across 42 states, a nine percent increase from last year’s first-time participation results.



/EIN News/ -- The designation was based on extensive ratings provided by Holiday Retirement associates through The Culture Audit and Trust Index Survey. These tools provide insight into an organization’s value system, programs and practices, and measure levels of credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

“Holiday Retirement’s mission is to help older people live better,” said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement’s CEO. “But our team members don’t just say it; they live and breathe it. They are the ones truly making success happen. This recognition from Great Place to Work validates our efforts to foster happy and engaged associates so they feel fully supported as they live out our mission.”

Holiday Retirement employees submitted 7,356 surveys, an eight percent increase in participation over last year, which were evaluated for certification by Great Place to Work® analysts. The following 233 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:

Alabama

Eastdale Estates – Montgomery

Monarch Estates – Auburn

Rocky Ridge – Hoover

University Oaks – Mobile

Arkansas

Andover Place – Little Rock

Apple Blossom – Rogers

Butterfield Place – Fort Smith

The Gardens at Arkanshire – Springdale

South Wind Heights – Jonesboro

Arizona

Desert Rose – Yuma

Madison Meadows – Phoenix

Vista de la Montaña – Surprise

Vista del Rio – Peoria

Westgate Village – Glendale

California

Arcadia Place – Vista

Bay Park – Pinole

The Bonaventure – Ventura

Bridgecreek – West Covina

The Camelot – Hemet

Columbus Estates – Bakersfield

Golden Oaks – Yucaipa

Hilltop Estates – Redding

Mission Commons – Redlands

Mistywood – Roseville

The Oakmont – Chico

The Palms – La Mirada

Rancho Village – Palmdale

Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa

Shasta Estates – Redding

Sierra Hills – Porterville

Simi Hills – Simi Valley

The Springs of Escondido – Escondido

The Springs of Napa – Napa

Standiford Place – Modesto

Valencia Commons – Rancho Cucamonga

Walnut Park – Visalia

The Westmont – Santa Clara

Colorado

Highland Trail – Broomfield

Lakewood Estates – Lakewood

Longmont Regent – Longmont

Parkwood Estates – Fort Collins

Pueblo Regent – Pueblo

Quincy Place – Denver

Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland

Sunridge – Colorado Springs

Connecticut

Cedar Woods – Branford

Lodge at Cold Spring – Rocky Hill

Village Gate – Farmington

White Oaks – Manchester

Florida

Atrium at Gainesville – Gainesville

Augustine Landing – Jacksonville

Azalea Park – Lakeland

Belleair Towers – Clearwater

Cherry Laurel – Tallahassee

Desoto Beach Club – Sarasota

Lake Ridge Village – Eustis

Las Palmas – Palm Coast

Marion Woods – Ocala

Ormond in the Pines – Ormond Beach

Regency Residence – Port Richey

Sterling Court – Deltona

The Tremont – Oviedo

University Pines – Pensacola

The Venetian Gardens – Venice

Windward Palms – Boynton Beach

Woodlands Village – Bradenton

Georgia

Iris Place – Athens

Laurel Grove – Lawrenceville

Pinegate ­– Macon

The Regency House – Decatur

River's Edge – Savannah

Riverplace – Columbus

Smoky Springs – Gainesville

Washington Commons – Evans

Hawaii

Kalama Heights – Kihei

Iowa

Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines

Illahee Hills – Urbandale

Mallard Point – Cedar Falls

Palmer Hills – Bettendorf

Walden Place – Iowa City

Idaho

Chateau De Boise – Boise

Illinois

Blair House – Normal

Curtis Creek – Quincy

Montvale Estates – Springfield

Indiana

Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne

Parkside Court – Columbus

Redbud Hills – Bloomington

Willow Park – Evansville

Kansas

Grasslands Estates – Wichita

Greenwood Terrace – Lenexa

Thornton Place – Topeka

Kentucky

Hartland Hills – Lexington

Jackson Oaks – Paducah

Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville

Louisiana

Summerfield Estates – Shreveport

Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge

Massachusetts

Bluebird Estates – East Longmeadow

Devonshire Estates – Lenox

Quail Run Estates – Agawam

Summer Place – Chelmsford

Maine

Kittery Estates – Kittery

The Woods at Canco – Portland

Michigan

Ashford Court – Westland

Aurora Pond – Wyoming

Blue Water Lodge – Fort Gratiot

Genesee Gardens – Flint Township

Glen Eagle – Traverse City

The Inn at Cass Lake – Waterford

Lincoln Square – Grand Rapids

The Marquette – East Lansing

Wescourt – Saginaw

Minnesota

The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake

Missouri

Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin

The Cambridge – Springfield

Country Squire – St. Joseph

Garden Village – Kansas City

Orchid Terrace – St Louis

Mississippi

Chateau Ridgeland – Ridgeland

Montana

Aspen View – Billings

Grizzly Peak – Missoula

Hunter's Pointe – Helena

North Carolina

Carmel Place – Charlotte

Cedar Ridge – Burlington

Creekside Terrace – Winston-Salem

Crescent Heights – Concord

Emerald Pond – Durham

Forsyth Court – Winston-Salem

Gardens at Wakefield Plantation – Raleigh

Jordan Oaks – Cary

Lake Shore Commons – Wilmington

The Lodge at Wake Forest – Wake Forest

Shads Landing – Charlotte

The Stratford – High Point

Willow Grove – Matthews

The Woods at Holly Tree – Wilmington

Nebraska

Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha

New Hampshire

Birch Heights – Derry

Maple Suites – Dover

New Mexico

Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque

Nevada

Carson Plaza – Carson City

Montara Meadows – Las Vegas

Sky Peaks – Reno

New York

Diamond Ridge – Troy

Fleming Point – Greece

Holiday at The Atrium – Glenville

Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie

Ohio

Alexis Gardens – Toledo

New England Club – Cincinnati

Pearl Crossing – Strongsville

Oklahoma

Prairie Rose – Tulsa

Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow

Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville

Oregon

Astor House – Newberg

Edgewood Downs – Beaverton

Garden Valley – Roseburg

Gresham Manor – Gresham

Hidden Lakes – Salem

Madrona Hills – Salem

The Regent – Corvallis

Rock Creek – Hillsboro

Rogue Valley – Grants Pass

Sheldon Oaks – Eugene

Stone Lodge – Bend

Stoneybrook Lodge – Corvallis

Vineyard Place – Milwaukie

Pennsylvania

Bethel Park – Bethel Park

Essex House – Lemoyne

The Manor at Oakridge – Harrisburg

Niagara Village – Erie

Whispering Oaks – Hermitage

South Carolina

Ashley Park – Charleston

Deepwood Estates – Lexington

Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach

Forest Pines – Columbia

Haywood Estates – Greenville

Indigo Pines – Hilton Head

Westminster – Greenville

South Dakota

Holiday Hills Estates – Rapid City

Tennessee

Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga

Echo Ridge – Knoxville

Jackson Meadow – Jackson

The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin

Uffelman Estates – Clarksville

Windlands South – Nashville

Texas

Arlington Plaza – Arlington

The Bentley –Dallas

The Chateau – McKinney

The Clairmont – Amarillo

Colonial Village – Longview

Copperfield Estates – Houston

Cowhorn Creek Estates – Texarkana

Cypress Woods – Kingwood

Dogwood Estates – Denton

The El Dorado – Richardson

Fox Run Estates – Arlington

Heritage Village – McAllen

Lakeshore Estates – Waco

Lincoln Tower – Odessa

Madison Estates – San Antonio

Paradise Springs – Spring

Parkview In Allen – Allen

Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock

Pinewood Hills – Flower Mound

Polo Park Estates – Midland

Renaissance-Austin – Austin

Renaissance-Sherman – Sherman

Rosewood Estates – Tyler

Ventura Place – Lubbock

Whiterock Court – Dallas

Utah

The Harrison Regent – Ogden

Olympus Ranch – Murray

Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan

The Seville – Orem

Virginia

Dogwood Terrace – Richmond

Elm Park Estates – Roanoke

The Fairmont – Manassas

Lighthouse Pointe – Chesapeake

Washington

Bedford – Vancouver

Bridge Park – Seattle

Capital Place – Olympia

Cascadian Place – Everett

The Garden Club – Bellevue

Harvard Park – Spokane

Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver

Orchard Park – Yakima

Park Plaza – Walla Walla

Peninsula – Gig Harbor

Willow Gardens – Puyallup

Wisconsin

The Jefferson– Middleton

Oakwood Hills – Eau Claire

Village at The Falls – Menomonee Falls

Wyoming

Whispering Chase – Cheyenne

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Holiday invented the concept of independent senior living in 1971, and is the largest provider in North America today with 260 retirement communities and over 30,000 residents throughout the U.S. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call 800-322-0999, visit www.holidaytouch.com or follow the brand on Facebook @HolidayRetirement.

About Great Place to Work Institute®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

Media Contacts: Darla Kestle Gianna Sutley Holiday Retirement Communications Strategy Group 407-986-5528 303-596-7021 darla.kestle@holidaytouch.com gsutley@wearecsg.com

