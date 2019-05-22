OneSpan Wins Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Intelligent Adaptive Authentication

Analyst firm Frost & Sullivan selected OneSpan based on its innovative solutions, exceptional customer support, and strong overall performance

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today announced it has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the risk-based authentication industry. Frost & Sullivan analysts ev​aluated the growth potential, operational efficiency, and customer service experience of OneSpan’s Intelligent Adaptive Authentication solution.



OneSpan’s Intelligent Adaptive Authentication solution enables real-time fraud detection for banks by using AI-based machine learning and pre-configured, customizable rule sets to analyze and score transaction data. Pulling from user behavior, devices, mobile applications and real-time transactions, the resulting analysis enables financial institutions to apply a precise level of security to transactions while minimizing the friction often associated with authentication methods.

In its report analyzing OneSpan’s Intelligent Adaptive Authentication solution, Frost & Sullivan noted the company’s first-class support as a clear differentiator. The analyst firm also recognized OneSpan’s dedicated customer success team that provides technical expertise and creates a positive onboarding experience for customers.

“OneSpan’s dedicated customer success team creates an exceptional onboarding experience through its financial industry and technical expertise,” said Danielle VanZandt, Security Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Frost & Sullivan’s research analysts were impressed with OneSpan’s ability to implement new platform features and capabilities based directly on customers’ and partners’ suggestions and needs, earning the trust and business of clients and partners alike.”

“We are seeing our global banking customers prioritize intelligent authentication technologies in their fraud prevention measures, a trend which is further confirmed by our survey of executives from leading financial institutions,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “This award validates our ability to help banks reduce fraud and provide their customers with a compelling and secure the digital customer journey.”

Those wanting to learn more can download the Frost & Sullivan report highlighting OneSpan and its risk-based Intelligent Adaptive Authentication solution at http://bit.ly/2Vwb0pD .

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified, open platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com .

Copyright© 2019 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Sarah Hanel

Global Director of Corporate Communications

OneSpan

+1-312-871-1729

sarah.hanel@onespan.com

Nicole Bosgraaf

Public Relations Manager

OneSpan

+1-401-219-2131

nicole.bosgraaf@onespan.com

Source: OneSpan Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.