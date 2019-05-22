Mobile CMOS Image Sensor Comparison 2019: Profiles, Physical Comparison, Physical Evolution, Manufacturing Process, Cost per Smartphones, & Detailed Physical Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile CMOS Image Sensor Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This overview will give you a comprehensive technical and cost evaluation of the main OEM choices.



The author has conducted a comprehensive technical and cost evaluation of CMOS Image Sensors in leading flagships sold in 2018. Discover the comparative study to provide insights into the structure and technology of 28 CIS die in seven flagship smartphones from several major brands: the Apple iPhone X; Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus; Huawei P20 Pro; Huawei Mate 20 Pro; Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer Version; Oppo Find X; and Vivo X21UD. This report is connected to the authors Mobile Camera Module Comparison 2019 report, which gives an overview and details about the structure of each camera module.



The report has shown that the four manufacturers of CIS presented in the flagships, Sony, Samsung, Omnivision and STMicroelectronics, have totally different approaches. For example, Sony is the only manufacturer using hybrid bonding in the analyzed devices, having completely dropped fusion bonding with Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs). The author has extracted further technical choices from the four players from the analysis and comparisons.



The report analyzes the CIS dies integrated in rear and front-facing CMOS Camera Modules (CCMs) including main cameras, wide angle, telephoto and near global shutter infrared, from technology node to die size. Additionally, we have studied the costs of the CISs to compare the economic choices of the manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

Smartphones level 6 OEMs Teardown smartphones

CIS Level 3 visible CIS manufacturers 3 infrared CIS manufacturers



3. Physical Comparison

CIS Summary

Rear-Facing Dual camera Triple camera

Front-Facing Standard camera Dual camera (NIR CM)



4. Physical Evolution

OEM Evolution Apple Samsung Huawei Xiaomi

CIS Manufacturer Evolution

5. Manufacturing Process



6. Visible

Sony

Samsung

Omnivision

7. Infrared

Omnivision

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

8. Cost Comparison



9. Visible

Sony CIS Die

Samsung CIS Die

Omnivision CIS Die

10. Infrared

Omnivision CIS Die

STMicroelectronics CIS

Samsung CIS Die

11. Cost per Smartphones



12. Detailed Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

CM Opening, CIS Overview & Cross-Section iPhone X Samsung Galaxy S9+ Oppo Find X Xiaomi Mi8 Vivo X21 UD Huawei P20 Pro Huawei Mate 20 Pro



Companies Mentioned



Apple

Huawei

Omnivision

Oppo

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Sony

Vivo

Xiaomi

