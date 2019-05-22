Lavish Rushmore Undergoes Makeover

InterServ LP spearheads a seamless renovation experience

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built in 2006, with Riverside Park on the doorstep and sweeping forever views of the Hudson River, The Rushmore offers 43 floors of luxury living in the heart of Manhattan. Interserv LP was engaged to manage an upgrade to the corridor flooring on every level, while ensuring residents of the 289 condos had minimal disruption to their lifestyle.



Interserv LP selected as interior renovation specialist for the luxury development





/EIN News/ -- “The Interserv LP team has been outstanding. Our main concern during the bid process was that residents maintained their quality of life during construction. This is critical for homeowners on the Upper West Side. Communication was clear, and management received zero complaints during the construction period,” says Barry Chafetz, Executive VP/ Managing Director of Halstead.

This project is one of many on the horizon for lifestyle renovation experts Interserv LP. Operating with an unparalleled level of service for the past 34 years, this design, construction and procurement management company won this competitive bid several other firms.

“As Hospitality & Living Space Renovation Specialists, it is our objective to surpass expectations with every project while staying true to our clients’ vision, budget and schedule. It’s been an honor working on one of Manhattan’s most loved developments,” says Interserv LP Principal, Eli Tene.

“The successful completion of this project is testament to Interserv LP’s expertise in workflow sequencing and our focus on ensuring resident and client satisfaction,” says Interserv LP Director of Eastern Region, Will Test.

About InterServ LP:

https://www.interservlp.com/

Since 1986, InterServ LP has been an industry leader in hospitality and living space renovations. The experienced team is devoted to providing the best quality work, efficient project management, and meeting all scheduled deadlines. Through the years, from conception to completion, the goal remains to run the most efficient project possible at the lowest cost to the owner.

InterServ LP, a leading renovation contractor firm with over 34 years’ experience providing Project & Construction Management and General Contracting services across America and South East Asia.



Jana Wilkes

818 206 7391

Janaw@peakcorp.com

