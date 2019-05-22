PAE Wins $60 Million USPS Contract

The U.S. Postal Service awarded PAE a $60 million contract to support the national network of mail transport equipment service centers.

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Va., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Postal Service awarded PAE a $60 million contract to support the national network of mail transport equipment service centers. Through MTESC, PAE will provide program management, information support and logistics services for the 500,000 square-foot facility in Edgerton, Kansas. With the addition of the Edgerton contract, PAE will now process approximately 9 million pieces of equipment a week to support the flow of mail throughout the United States.



“The operational support and management of the MTESC contract is a great example of how we work behind the scenes to keep major functions of U. S. government agencies in motion,” said PAE CEO John Heller.



For 20 years, PAE has provided program management excellence to the U.S. Postal Service in processing centers across the nation.



“This is a system that moves about 20 million pieces of mail an hour, and we’re proud to be part of its success,” said Postal Program Manager Chuck Coy. “We use Lean Six Sigma management processes such as setting up employee works stations with MTE criteria specifications to more efficiently and accurately process MTE. These efforts improve efficiencies and give the customer confidence that PAE is the right company for the contract.”



Continuous improvement and process efficiencies are foundational tools for the PAE workforce.



“Through our commitment to CI, we deliver better quality and better performance to our customers,” Heller said. “It creates collaborative and efficient teams, helping us to achieve the U.S. Postal Service’s objectives.”



About PAE



For more than 60 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With more than 20,000 employees on all seven continents and in more than 70 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



