Cell Encapsulation Therapeutics and Technologies Markets, 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of encapsulated cell therapies and affiliated technologies. It is worth mentioning that the study also provides insights on therapy products wherein other active drug substances have been encapsulated within living cells.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.



In addition, we have provided information on (potential) sales-based revenues generated by encapsulated cell therapies that are currently in late stages of development for the treatment of different chronic disorders, based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates, and expected pricing.



The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different therapeutic areas (eye disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, and oncological disorders), [B] target disease indications (ataxia telangiectasia, breast cancer, diabetes, glaucoma, head and neck cancer, macular telangiectasia, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's disease, and retinitis pigmentosa), [C] type of encapsulation material used (alginate-based microcapsules, cellulose hydrogels, medical-grade plastics, and red blood cells), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of novel therapeutic products and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Current Market Landscape



5. Encapsulated Cell Therapies And Encapsulation Technologies For Metabolic Disorders: Company Profiles



6. Encapsulated Cell Therapies And Encapsulation Technologies For Non-Metabolic Disorders: Company Profiles



7. Patent Analysis



8. Clinical Trial Analysis



9. Recent Partnerships



10. Funding And Investment Analysis



11. Grant Analysis



12. Potential Strategic Partners



13. Market Forecast



14. Conclusion



15. Executive Insights



16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



17. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92g8ca

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biomaterials



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.