Intrinsyc Announces Open-Q™ 212A SOM and Development Kit Based on the Qualcomm® Home Hub 300 Platform

Designed for next-gen home hub products requiring advanced audio and multi-mode wireless capabilities, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, BLE, and Zigbee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) (“Intrinsyc” or the “Company”), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products, today announced the availability of the Open-Q™ 212A system on module (“SOM”) and Home Hub Development Kit.



/EIN News/ -- Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ 212A SOM is a compact (50mm x 46.5mm) pre-certified, production-ready embedded computing module that is ideal for cost-sensitive home hub, home automation, and smart audio devices featuring voice control, AI, and wireless connectivity. It is powered by the Qualcomm® Home Hub 300 Platform based on the Qualcomm® APQ8009 System-on-Chip (“SoC”) and includes an advanced Qualcomm audio and voice optimization solution supporting multi-mic beamforming and noise cancellation as well as Hi-Fi stereo audio playback. The 212A SOM satisfies wireless connectivity needs of home hub/home automation devices with a high throughput, pre-certified, Wi-Fi/BT module, supporting dual-band 802.11ac 2x2 MU-MIMO as well as concurrent Bluetooth with independent Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna ports for optimal coexistence performance.

“Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ 212A SOM brings high performance wireless connectivity and advanced audio capability to a variety of voice-controlled smart home applications,” said Clifford Morton, Vice President, Solutions Engineering, Intrinsyc. “OEMs can quickly develop products and applications using Intrinsyc’s Linux based development platform and their choice of voice services SDKs available from leading vendors. When development is complete, OEMs can immediately go into production with Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ pre-certified system on module.”

Additional information on the Open-Q™ 212A SOM is available at:

https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/open-q-212A-som/

To help IoT device developers quickly evaluate the 212A SOM and jump-start new product development, Intrinsyc offers a full-featured development platform to support the SOM. The 212A Home Hub Development Kit provides a SOM, carrier board, and power supply; everything needed to start your product development today – the carrier board provides audio peripherals to support voice controlled and smart speaker applications, extensive I/O expansion connectors, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, and multiple USB ports. To support even more wireless connectivity options, including Zigbee, 802.15.4, and Bluetooth LE 5.0, the Dev Kit will support the Qualcomm® QCA4024 SoC add-on board. This optional accessory board plugs into the Open-Q™ 212A Dev Kit and features a Qualcomm QCA4024 module along with all supporting connections to the 212A SOM. The QCA4024 board is in the final stages of development and will be available in late June, 2019.

The Development Kit is available for purchase at:

https://shop.intrinsyc.com/products/open-q-212a-development-kit

The Home Hub Dev Kit comes pre-loaded with an OpenEmbedded Yocto Linux OS, initially with support for audio and wireless connectivity features, such as Wi-Fi station and AP modes, BT speaker, BT LE, stereo speaker outputs, and the microphone array with Qualcomm voice and audio optimization for advanced beamforming and noise cancellation. Further SW updates will be coming soon to support the QCA4024 wireless expansion board, as well as other features and demo applications including – home automation gateway, voice activation, and voice services SDKs.

Open-Q™ 212A SOM Specifications:

Qualcomm ® APQ8009 SoC with Quad-Core ARM Cortex A7 (32-bit) 1.267GHz

APQ8009 SoC with Quad-Core ARM Cortex A7 (32-bit) 1.267GHz Qualcomm ® Adreno™ 304 GPU and QDSP6 DSP

Adreno™ 304 GPU and QDSP6 DSP 1GB LPDDR3 RAM, 4GB eMMC Flash storage

Pre-certified Wi-Fi/BT – 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2 MU-MIMO, 2.4/5Ghz, Bluetooth 4.2

Display interface: 4-lane MIPI DSI interface for LCD up to 720p

Camera interface: Up to 8MP over 4-lane MIPI CSI interface

Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio codec on SOM (WCD9326)

Open-Q™ 212A Home Hub Dev Kit Features:

Advanced audio on dev kit: Hi-Fi audio codec on SOM Stereo speaker amps on carrier board Multi-mic array on carrier board Audio expansion interfaces for other audio peripherals

Separate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas on carrier board

Support for optional QCA4024 Zigbee/BLE add-on board (coming)

Camera connector for optional camera accessory

OpenEmbedded Yocto Linux OS

To aid OEMs with rapid product development, Intrinsyc provides full documentation, access to SW source code, technical support, as well as turnkey product development services, driver and application software development, and custom hardware design.

Contact Intrinsyc at sales@intrinsyc.com with your product requirements and have one of the Company’s solution architects help plan for your successful product development and launch.

ABOUT INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Intrinsyc provides comprehensive product development services, as well as the industry’s highest-performance edge computing modules, to enable rapid commercialization of intelligent Internet of Things (“IoT”) products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,400 client projects including sophisticated consumer and industrial IoT products like: robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry’s most advanced processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.

For more information, please contact:

Clifford Morton

Vice President, Client Solutions

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Email: cmorton@intrinsyc.com

Phone: +1-604-801-6461

Intrinsyc and Open-Q and their respective logos are trademarks, registered and otherwise, of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation in Canada, European Union, Taiwan, United States of America and other jurisdictions.

Qualcomm and Adreno are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Aqstic is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Home Hub platform, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Aqstic, Qualcomm APQ8009, Qualcomm QCA4024, and WCD9326 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Other products or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

© Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation all rights reserved



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.