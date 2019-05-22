President ends visit to Malanje

Malanje, ANGOLA, May 22 - President, João Lourenço, ended Wednesday the two-day working visit to northern Malanje province, where he presided over the Local Governing Council,,

The meeting assessed various social projects, with stress to the memorandum on preparation and structuring of the integrated intervention plan inside municipalities, with stress to those aimed for the sectors of education, health, roads, communication means, basic sanitation, energy, water and public security.

The president also held separated meetings with members of the civil society, with whom he discussed issues linked to local socioeconomic development.

The Local Governing Council is an auxiliary organ of the president of the Republic for the formulation of policies and monitoring of the execution of the State governing policies.

The Governing Council is presided over every six months by the President of the Republic, assisted by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa.

It includes ministers of State, ministers, governors and other entities involved in local governance matters.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.