Ceramic Matrix Composites Market 2018-2019 & 10 Year Forecasts to 2029 - Focus on Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, and Industrial

The market size for ceramic matrix composites was USD 8,680.0 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Ceramic matrix composites are a subgroup of composite materials which consist of ceramic fibers along with fillers embedded in a ceramic matrix. The basic reinforcements which are used in the ceramic matrices are oxides and non-oxides. The main function of the matrix is to keep the reinforcing phase in the desired orientation, act as a load transfer media, and protect the reinforcement from the environment. The aim of the fibers is to provide toughness to the matrix.



Filler materials are also sometimes added to the matrix materials during the processing of ceramic matrix composites to enhance properties such as electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, thermal expansion, and hardness. Ceramic matrix composites can be used at very high temperatures owing to their superior performance properties over traditional ceramics, metals, and alloys. Their properties also include low fracture toughness, brittleness, and thermal shock resistance.



The high growth of ceramic matrix composites can be attributed to the substantial demand from commercial aircraft and sports & luxury cars. Environmental regulations imposed by the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAF) and the European Union Automotive Fuel Economic Policy (UNEP) in North America and Europe, respectively, have supported the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market significantly.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global ceramic matrix composites market in 2018. This is attributed to the increased use of ceramic matrix composites in aerospace & defense applications and capacity expansion by renowned ceramic matrix composites players.



Some of the key players in the ceramic matrix composites market are



General Electric Company (US)

Rolls-Royce (UK)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

United Technologies (US)

COI Ceramics (US)

Lancer Systems (US)

CoorsTek (US)

Applied Thin Films (US)

Ultramet (US)

CFC Carbon (China)



