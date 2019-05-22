Sparkhound Achieves Kentico Gold Partner Status

Company Enters the Ranks of Kentico’s “Most Experienced” Solution Partners

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound , a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, today announced the company has achieved Gold Partner status, the highest designation within Kentico’s solution provider ranks. The privileged status was achieved by completing 3 or more websites using Kentico CMS.



As one of the fastest-growing content management system (CMS) vendors, Kentico enables their clients to manage contacts and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and analyze the results to unlock hidden customer insights. The company has 1,000 digital solution partners in 80 countries, but few rise to Gold Partner status.

“Kentico prides itself on maintaining a robust and growing ecosystem of IT professionals who leverage our technology to benefit of their customers,” said Eric C. Webb, VP of Sales - North America, Kentico. “We are impressed with Sparkhound’s in-depth knowledge and talented team who continues to make a notable impact within the southeastern market and proud to induct them into our Gold Partner Status.”

As one of the leading Kentico partners in the Southeast, Sparkhound’s Gold Partner status underscores the level of understanding the company has obtained when implementing Kentico’s functionality, customizations, and open APIs to quickly transition customer websites and allow them to manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment.

“The Gold Partner achievement is the result of dedicated teamwork, constructive communication, and disciplined efforts toward building new skills and capabilities that benefit our customers with enhanced digital experiences,” said Kevin Grohoske, Practice Director, Sparkhound. “We are proud that our hard work has been honored by Kentico and look forward to developing more amazing websites with Kentico CMS and Kentico Cloud throughout the southeastern United States.”

About Sparkhound

With multiple locations throughout the United States, Sparkhound is dedicated to enabling its clients’ business through leadership and digital transformation. For 20 years, our consultants have provided experience, insights, and digital capabilities to ensure impactful business outcomes. Sparkhound’s technology experts join your team to plan, build and run lasting business solutions. Are you ready for a better digital consultant? Visit: www.sparkhound.com

