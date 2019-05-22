For the 6th Consecutive Year, Server Technology Named a DCS Award Winner

Company’s New HDOT Cx PDU Captures Award For PDU Innovation Of The Year

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Server Technology, a brand of Legrand and a leading provider of intelligent rack power distribution units (PDUs), today announced that the DCS Awards has named its High Density Outlet Technology (HDOT) Cx rack-mount PDU as the Data Center PDU Innovation of the Year. The company’s HDOT data center power distribution units have captured three top DCS Awards in the past four years in recognition of their unique technological innovation. Winners were established by receiving the most votes from Digitalisation World readers and announced on May 16, 2019, at London’s Leonardo Royal St Paul’s Hotel.

The DCS Awards spotlight the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and providers operating in the data center industry. The Awards recognize the achievements of the vendors and their business partners and celebrate excellence in the data center sector.

The HDOT Cx PDU took the top award spot for its ability to offer the ultimate in high density and flexibility, featuring a hybrid C13 and C19 outlet that can accommodate both C14 and C20 plugs. The PDU innovation provides the most outlets per form factor, easy load balancing with alternating phase technology, and the ability to customize your PDU to the configuration of choice. HDOT Cx future proofs data center investments as it reduces the need for data center managers to constantly purchase new PDUs to support the ever-changing power requirements of expanding data centers.

“Server Technology has established a long history of listening to our customers and incorporating their suggestions into new PDU designs that better meet their changing rack power requirements,” said Sandi Renden, Director of Marketing for Server Technology. “We are proud to be a part of the Legrand family with our sister companies, who were also nominated for the award.”

Server Technology has a long tradition of award-winning achievements. In addition to the 2019 DCS Award, Server Technology has been honored by the DCS Awards as a:

2018 “Data Center PDU Product of the Year” for HDOT, with Alternating Phase technology

2016 “Data Center PDU Product of the Year” for HDOT

Finalists also shortlisted in the Data Center PDU Innovation of the Year category included other Legrand owned brands, Raritan and Starline. Starline was voted runner-up for their revolutionary in-rack power distribution series Starline Cabinet Busway, which offers a solution inside the cabinet that helps address changing power requirements, legacy and varying equipment loads, and high-power devices. Raritan was recognized for the introduction of their new range of Residual Current Monitoring (RCM Type B) options for intelligent PDUs. These new RCM models include a patented, self-test functionality designed to avoid the need for manual RCM testing by electricians in the data center, and to avoid potential downtime of server rack equipment.

Peter Davies, Sales Manager of the Digitalisation World portfolio at Angel Business Communications, organizers of DCS Awards said, "I’m delighted that we have this annual opportunity to recognize the innovation and success of a significant part of the IT community. The number of entries, and the quality of the projects, products, and people they represent, demonstrate that the DCS Awards continue to go from strength to strength and fulfill an important role in highlighting and recognizing much of the great work that goes on in the industry. This year's Finalists represent the very best in the industry and Server Technology’s HDOT-Cx was voted as outstanding by our readership to win the Data Center PDU Innovation of the Year category.”

For more information please contact lucy.holloway@servertech.com or visit www.servertech.com.



About Server Technology

Server Technology a brand of Legrand, power strategy experts are trusted to provide rack PDU solutions for demanding data centers worldwide ranging from small technology startups to Fortune 100 powerhouses. Because power is all we do, you will find our award-winning innovative features such as high density outlets, 2-outlets-in-1, and alternating phase technology in the best cloud and colocation providers, forward thinking labs and telecommunications operations. Let us show you how you can configure to order a standard PDU with limitless possibilities that fits your data center need. You can order one to thousands with most of our PDUs shipping in 10 business days. Only with Server Technology will customers Stay Powered, Be Supported and Get Ahead. www.servertech.com

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

1-603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.