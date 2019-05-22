Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) Wins Best IoT Connectivity Solution at Inaugural IoT World Awards

Award Cements Company’s Leadership in Delivering Global, Secure, Carrier-Grade Low Power Wide Area Network Connectivity for the Broadest Set of IoT Applications

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms to enable global connectivity and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the company’s patent-pending, Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) solution has been named the Best IoT Connectivity Solution at the first-ever IoT World Awards. Editors, analysts, researchers, and consultants participated in selecting exemplary IoT projects, products, services and people in 11 categories. Winners were recognized for delivering products and services aimed at improving the implementation of IoT applications, enhancing security, lowering costs and driving business value.



/EIN News/ -- The Senet LVN was selected for its unique approach to providing Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) coverage by connecting Network Operator, Application Provider and Radio Access Network (RAN)Provider networks under a cooperative model. Operators and RAN Providers participating in the LVN benefit from immediate expansion in coverage area while IoT Application Providers can contribute to the network buildout and provide connectivity services to support the unique geographic and business needs of their customers. Further streamlining connectivity delivery and management, the Senet LVN supports standardized global device activation and deployment processes, single billing for global device connectivity and cost and connectivity benefits over traditional roaming. In addition, the Senet LVN manages and rates the quality of service delivery for each participant, ensuring a carrier-grade experience.

“Deploying IoT applications at scale requires a modern network architecture and flexible business models that support unique connectivity needs across markets and use cases,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “We are honored to have the Senet LVN and our market progress selected by IoT World as the best in the industry and are committed to providing our customers with the flexibility and value that is needed to deliver on the promise of IoT.”

Supporting their selection, judges noted Senet’s partnerships with industry leaders and innovators across the IoT ecosystem including:

Arrow Electronics for simplifying network deployment by offering LoRaWAN gateways with out-of-the-box interoperability with the Senet LVN.

SenRa for their rapid buildout of LoRaWAN networks across India using Senet’s Managed Network Services for IoT (MNSi™).

Inland Cellular for their delivery of Low Power Wide Area network services as a Senet RAN Provider partner.

Anova for delivering LoRaWAN propane and oil tank monitoring solutions connected to the Senet LVN, resulting in reduced delivery costs and CO2 emissions by 30% or more.

In addition to notable expansion of Senet’s LVN, now delivering coverage and connectivity readiness in over 80 countries, Senet and its Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network have received third-party validation from leading industry experts including recognition by CRN (15 Coolest IoT Software and Services Companies), FierceWireless (Fierce15), IoT Evolution (Product of the Year), Frost & Sullivan (Technology Innovation and Manufacturing Leadership Awards) and Mobile Breakthrough (Industrial IoT Solution of the Year).

About Senet, Inc.

A Founding and Contributing Member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

