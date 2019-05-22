Inspire, Provoke and Disrupt: PlanSource Releases 2019 Eclipse Agenda

Annual HR and benefits event to feature a wide range of exclusive content with more than 35 speakers, including guest keynotes from Aron Ralston and Andy Neary

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software and services, today announced the agenda for its upcoming Eclipse conference, taking place in Park City, Utah from July 16 – 18, 2019. Offering a mix of thought-provoking, unique and entertaining content, PlanSource Eclipse will explore the future of HR, benefits and insurance across more than 20 groundbreaking sessions, featuring over 35 engaging speakers.



On stage, attendees will hear from guest keynote presenters Aron Ralston, fearless adventurer, author of Between a Rock and a Hard Place and subject of the film 127 Hours, and Andy Neary, healthcare strategist and former pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. Additional speakers include Dr. Jarik Conrad, Senior Director, HCM Innovation, Ultimate Software; David Gilberston, Vice President, Strategy & Operations for Kronos; Brad Knox, Executive Vice President, Federal Relations for Aflac; Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision; and Laurie Ruettimann, Founder, LFR LLC and host of the podcast, Let’s Fix Work, among others.

The general and breakout sessions will cover a variety of critical topics impacting the space, including the employee experience in today’s world, HCM technology for benefits advisors, the benefits of effective onboarding, HR megatrends and putting innovation into action. Continuing education credits are available for HRCI and SHRM approved sessions. In addition to the educational aspect, attendees will have ample opportunity for networking during activities like the Eclipse Wine & Food Festival while enjoying the Montage Deer Valley Resort location.

“Eclipse is a truly magical event – and we’re delighted to bring it back to Park City this year,” said Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer of PlanSource. “From the dynamic speakers and attendees to the unique setting and networking events, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that puts the changing dynamics of HR, benefits and insurance front and center. HR and benefits play a crucial role in employees’ lives, and we are delighted to bring together stakeholders from across the industry to share experiences, make sense of the changing landscape and find the new ways to build the best benefits experience possible.”

Registration for PlanSource Eclipse is open and available. Visit eclipse.plansource.com to learn more and see the full agenda.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employees and the HR teams that support them. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource +1-732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Bill Fryman Director of Communications, PlanSource 843.697.8792 bill.fryman@plansource.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.