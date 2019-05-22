AIOps Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 Featuring Key Vendors - BMC Software, IBM, and Splunk

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIOps Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AIOps market will grow at a CAGR of 33.08% during the forecast period 2018-2024

The growth in the market during the forecast period is attributed to the hybrid readiness of the AIOps technology and its convergence with RPA, helping organizations improve operations and reduce downtime.



Several industries are adopting AIOps technology for improving their business processes, thereby increasing their revenue as well as reducing operational cost. Some of the major industries where AIOps could be deployed are BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and IT and Telecom. With its implementation, the industries can effectively manage their capacity, resources, storage as well as identify any anomaly in the business process by leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help the organizations in automation and improve business processes, thus resulting in enhanced customers experience.



Global AIOps market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. BMC Software, IBM, and Splunk are some of the key vendors and are increasing their footprint, however, small vendors are competing with them in the global market by maintaining competitive pricing and customized product offering. By entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market, global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Hybrid readiness of AIOps technology

4.2.1.2 Safeguarding next-gen infrastructure through predictive maintenance

4.2.1.3 Cloud migration bringing organizations closer to digital transformation

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Affordability and lack of awareness holding back SMEs from adoption

4.2.2.2 Inability of the workforce to respond to AIOps outcomes in time for effective measures

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Development of self-healing IT operations management

4.2.3.2 Convergence of RPA and AIOps to provide full-scale digital transformation

4.2.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 AIOps Market, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Real-Time Analytics

5.3 Application Performance Management

5.4 Infrastructure and Network Management



6 AIOps Market, By Enterprise

6.1 Overview

6.2 Large Enterprise

6.3 SME



7 AIOps Market, By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Platform

7.3 Service



8 AIOps Market, By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Retail

8.5 IT and Telecom

8.6 Others



9 AIOps Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitor Analysis

10.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

10.3 Market Developments

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

10.3.2 Business Restructuring

10.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



11 Vendors Profile

11.1 BMC Software

11.2 FixStream

11.3 GAVS Technologies

11.4 IBM Corporation

11.5 Loom Systems

11.6 Micro Focus

11.7 Splunk Inc.



