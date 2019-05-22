Futu Integrates IPO Subscription and ESOP Solutions Services Under New “Futu I&E” Brand

HONG KONG, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FHL), a leading tech-driven online brokerage platform in China, today announced the launch of its enterprise service brand “I&E” to integrate the Company's IPO subscription and employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) solutions. This brand will provide comprehensive financial services to Chinese companies that list or have plans to list on overseas stock markets, supporting all of their needs from pre-IPO, all the way through their life as a public company.



/EIN News/ -- As a part of Futu’s enterprise business, the Company offers a variety of IPO subscription services to investors, and within that, the Company has served as the co-bookrunner and co-manager for a number of landmark IPOs, including Hong Kong IPOs such as Xiaomi, Meituan-Dianping, China Renaissance, Tongcheng-Elong, Yixin Group, and China Literature, and US IPOs such as So-Young, Ruhnn, Yunji and Futu. After companies are listed, Futu delivers a range of investor relations services to help companies manage their ongoing relationships with shareholders, including comprehensive stock data and corporate information via Futu’s investor-facing homepage, investor education, community events, video broadcasting, etc.

Futu also provides a one-stop ESOP service to help enterprise clients with their ESOP administration, including the granting, vesting, exercise and settlement of options. In addition, Futu is working with other professional third parties to provide relevant tax planning and withholding, overseas trust service and foreign exchange registration. To date, Futu has provided ESOP solutions to Tencent, Tongcheng-Elong, MOGU, Talent Liepin and other enterprise clients.

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Futu, commented, “The integration of our IPO and ESOP solutions under the new ‘I&E’ brand is a milestone for our enterprise business. Leveraging our advanced technology and unparalleled user experience, we will continue to develop innovative new services for enterprise clients that help build a bridge between them, their investors, and their employees. This new brand will serve to enhance the influence of our enterprise business and expand our user acquisition channels for our online brokerage business. We believe our enterprise business and our online brokerage business are highly complementary and will help us build a unique financial ecosystem that powers the new economy and serves the rapidly growing class of affluent citizens in China.”

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Futu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Futu's goal and strategies; Futu's expansion plans; Futu's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Futu's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Futu's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Futu's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

