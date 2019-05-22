Creating Unforgettable Club Lounge Experiences

Norma Budiarti, Club Concierge at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Norma welcomes guests to The Ritz-Carlton Club A cozy Club Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Daily gourmet dining served at the Club Lounge A relaxing private pool at The Ritz-Carlton Club

Offering a whole level of luxury The Ritz-Carlton Club is designed to enliven the senses through outstanding facilities, gourmet dining and exquisite service.

Much more than just a club, The Ritz-Carlton Club is an experience to savor, and has been designed to heighten the guests experience, ensuring memories to last a lifetime.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering a whole new level of luxury to guests The Ritz-Carlton Club at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has been designed to enliven the senses through outstanding facilities, gourmet dining and exquisite service. Presiding over operations, Club Lounge Manager, Norma Budiarti, is committed to create an absolutely unforgettable resort experience for her guests from around the globe.

The Ritz-Carlton Club guests are treated to a highly personalized service within the stylish Club Lounge, a secluded sanctuary nestled into the heart of the resort, complete with private swimming pool fringed by frangipani trees. Norma explains that ultimately her aim as Club Lounge Manager is “To make the guests happy and comfortable at their “home away from home” and to create memories to last a lifetime.” She does this through direct supervision and training of the Club’s elite team of Ladies and Gentlemen, ensuring the resorts ‘gold standard’ of quality and service is maintained at every level of the Club experience, from dining, to inspiring cultural activities and dedicated Concierge service. Norma’s role includes anticipating guest needs, surpassing expectations and ensuring the overall wellbeing of her guests.

“Since I was in tourism school my goal was to reach a leading position in one of the best hotels in the world through providing excellent service, and supreme guest and staff satisfaction,” says Norma. Her mission has been accomplished at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, where her grace, attitude, strong leadership and professionalism have resulted in a high number of returning guests, and ongoing personal recognition in numerous guests’ reviews. “These achievements inspire my team and me to achieve more happy guests,” says Norma.



As Club Lounge Manager, Norma ensures that every single aspect of the Club experience is seamless, from the warmest of welcomes to the fondest of farewells, and every moment in between, which includes five complimentary food and beverage services per day, a Club Concierge to take care of individual needs, daily Balinese cultural activities, business services, and personalized check-in and check-out experiences.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is known for its motto of ‘Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen’ and this commitment to service is epitomized in The Club Lounge, where Norma Budiarti skillfully inspires her team to constantly reach new heights of excellence. Much more than just a club, The Ritz-Carlton Club is an experience to savor, and has been designed to heighten the guests experience, ensuring memories to last a lifetime,” says General Manger Karim Tayach.

Elevate Your Holiday Experience with The Ritz-Carlton Club Bali



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.