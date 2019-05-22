US express support for victims of trafficking

Ondjiva, ANGOLA, May 22 - The US embassy in Angola intends to strengthen the partnership with the Angolan government to victims of trafficking, as part of the program to fight human trafficking crimes.,

In three months, from January this year, in Angola's southern Cunene province, the authorities recorded 16 cases of people trafficking, enticed by false promises of employment.

The political attaché of the US embassy in Angola, Karean Gilbride, visited the province of Cunene for three days to discuss the mechanisms to fight the trafficking of people in the province.

The US official recalled that human trafficking is a worldwide phenomenon, which is why his country intends to strengthen partnerships with the Angolan government, to support victims and to strengthen dialogue in the areas of human rights.

Deputy Governor for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, Soraya Kalongela, underscored the interest of the US embassy in working with Cunene government on such issues.

Angola has an Inter-Ministerial Commission against trafficking of human beings, created by Presidential Decree No. 235/14 of 2 December, which aims to guarantee protection, assistance, recovery and reintegration within the society of victims of human trafficking.

