Onestop expands Digital Office/Elevator Network in Alberta to include Western Canada’s tallest building – The Stantec Tower

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onestop, Canada’s leader in the sales and operations of Digital Place-Based Media and a division of PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, is pleased to announce the expansion of its industry-leading Digital Office Network within Alberta. Expanding their portfolio, Onestop will now offer digital screens in the elevators of the Penn West Plaza in Calgary through a partnership with Morguard and The Stantec Tower in Edmonton through a partnership with ICE District JV.



Onestop's Digital Office Network will be offered in all elevator cabs within The Stantec Tower.





/EIN News/ -- Recognized as the tallest building in Western Canada, The Stantec Tower stands 66 storeys high and brings a new iconic landmark and ‘visible beacon’ to Edmonton’s bustling downtown core. Once completed, The Stantec Tower will feature Onestop’s digital screens in their 12 elevator cabs.

“On Behalf of Onestop, we are thrilled about our continued expansion across Canada and our growing partnership with a leading property management firm like ICE District JV. Both companies are focused on providing superior services for tenants and we are delighted that ICE District JV selected Onestop for this iconic project,” said Christina Ogrodnick, Vice President of Commercial and Residential Development at PATTISON Outdoor.

This announcement completes an 18-month development cycle which brings the number of office towers offering Onestop’s Digital Office Network across Calgary and Edmonton to 87 office properties and more than 630 digital screens.

Offering a premium amenity to buildings with a highly-customizable communication tool and dynamic interface, Onestop is capable of delivering content such as local, national and international news, weather, traffic, stock market updates and building announcements to audiences through a network consisting of over 325 buildings all across Canada.

This unmatched national digital reach provides advertisers with the unique opportunity to target influential audiences in all major markets, with exclusive coverage in both Winnipeg and Halifax. Onestop’s Digital Office Network continues to deliver the most comprehensive digital solutions with engaging content that keeps professionals connected throughout the day - delivering over 3.1 Million viewable impressions weekly.

About Onestop

Onestop, a division of Pattison Outdoor Advertising, is the leader in the sales and operations of digital place-based media in Canada. Offering brands the opportunity to create and deliver uniquely engaging experiences through innovative digital strategies, Onestop implements a data-enriched approach to identifying target audiences. With a dynamic and flexible platform, Onestop leverages industry-leading technologies to connect with consumers across transit, office, airport, residential and retail markets. Our latest strategic output, LINK, enhances the reach of OOH campaigns through a mobile integration that delivers new levels of engagement for brands by amplifying their message across both mediums. Unmatched reach and coverage allow Onestop and its affiliates to continue providing the most revolutionary advertising solutions in Digital Out-Of-Home.

