Audit Court gives positive note to 2017 State's General Account

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 22 - The Audit Court last Tuesday gave a "positive technical opinion" to the State's General Account for the 2017 fiscal year, with 162 recommendations and suggestions.,

The State’s General Account (CGE) comprises those of all central and local government agencies, public institutes and autonomous services, as well as social security and sovereign bodies.

Under the law, the Audit Court prepares a non-binding technical opinion on the performance of the State’s General Account in the previous year, at the request of the National Assembly.

The chairwoman of the Audit Court, Exalgina Gâmboa, stressed at the meeting that the opinion-report delivered to the Parliament's Committee on Economy and Finance includes an evaluation of the last five years of the 2012-2017 National Development Plan.

In her opinion, the Audit Court considered the performance of sectors such as industry, energy and agriculture to be positive, although she acknowledged that they did not achieve the desired goals in the face of the global economic deficit.

In making a comparison between 2016 and 2017, she noted that there had been some evolution in the execution of public funds, due to the relative stability of the oil price, in 2017.

The Court of Auditors recommended to the government greater attention to the social sector, to improve the indicators, as well as to note the increase in external public debt, which has already exceeded that provided by law.

The chairwoman of the National Assembly's Finance and Finance Committee, Ruth Mendes, said that the experience of previous years compels the parliament to view the Court’s opinions with great interest.

The State’s General Account must be approved in general terms by the National Assembly until June 30, as required by law.

