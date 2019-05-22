Jetlines Announces Successful Website Integration and Development in Preparation for Ticket Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JET: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Jetlines”) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed the integration of several systems necessary in order to start selling tickets and other ancillary purchases through the Jetlines website. The new website is expected to launch in Q3 2019, in time for Jetlines’ targeted commercial launch this December.



As part of Jetlines’ strategy to deliver a strong digital customer experience, and to drive the majority of ticket sales directly through the Jetlines’ website, the Company has successfully integrated several commercial systems in preparation for launch. This includes design and development of the core website together with the booking engine, payment processing systems, revenue management systems, and other ancillary services such as car rentals and hotel bookings.

Jetlines has successfully carried out the design, development, and integration of the new Jetlines website with the reservation system platform, Radixx ( see news release dated September 18, 2018 ), as the booking engine for ticket sales. Through Radixx and its subsidiaries, Jetlines has developed a progressive and secure web application to deliver a website that is fast, user-friendly, and seamlessly integrated with the various tools and functionalities that will be available to Jetlines’ future customers.

In addition to the website build, Jetlines has completed necessary work with partner, Elavon ( see news release dated February 26, 2019 ), to successfully and securely receive payments in both Canadian and US dollars and to connect with Adyen, Jetlines payment service provider of choice selected to accept e-commerce, mobile, and point-of-sale payments on the Jetlines website.

Jetlines has also completed the integration of the airRM systems ( see news release dated January 15, 2019 ), Jetlines’ revenue management program selected to optimize ticket inventories.

Jetlines has successfully carried out the implementation of the hotel booking site connector through the Jetlines website. In addition, the Company is finalizing the car rental white label service integration.

CEO Javier Suarez commented, “While we have been working on building the foundation for our new website for several months, connecting it with our various preferred partners is what turns the website into an e-commerce platform capable of generating our forecasted revenue while delivering a unique and positive customer experience for our future guests. Our user-friendly design and clean sheet build for a website will help us maintain low payment processing costs – a savings that will soon help us achieve the goal of becoming the lowest fare airline in Canada. On top of that, we believe it will deliver an exceptional and memorable experience.”

Jetlines ability to sell tickets and launch airline service remains subject to the completion of the airline licensing process, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the completion of financing.

About Canada Jetlines Ltd.

Canada Jetlines is set to become Canada’s first true Ultra-Low Cost Carrier (ULCC) airline, with plans to operate flights across Canada and provide non-stop service from Canada to the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Company plans to commence operations with the Airbus A320 fleet, the most widely used aircraft for ultra-low cost carriers worldwide. Jetlines is led by a board and management team with extensive experience and expertise in low-cost airlines, start-ups and capital markets. The Company was granted an unprecedented exemption from the Government of Canada that will permit it to conduct domestic air services while having up to 49% foreign voting interests.

For more information on Jetlines, please visit our website at www.jetlines.ca .

Canada Jetlines is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the resource, aviation, and technology sectors.

