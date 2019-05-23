JUST OUT: 'PRAYERS GOD ANSWERS' by the Anglican curate, the Reverend Andrew Highway

Front cover

Recommended by the Bishop of Llandaff, The Church in Wales, for the Year of Pilgrimage.

The author draws you into the stories, relating them to modern day life. This book would be a useful resource for a personal pilgrimage of prayer to journey closer to God” — The Right Reverend June Osborne, Bishop of Llandaff.

VALLETTA, MALTA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panormi Books announces the release of the devotional book "Prayers God Answers" by the Reverend Andrew Highway. Every day millions of people around the world pray, but are there particular prayers which God answers and if so, how do we learn the secrets of answered prayer? "Prayers God Answers" by the Reverend Highway considers seven Biblical prayers from both the Old and New Testaments and looks at how each of them reveals a characteristic which moved God’s heart to answer the prayers. Through looking at the men and women of faith who said these prayers, the book applies the lessons learned and shows how the prayers God answered can change both our expectations and experience of prayer. "Prayers God Answers" has been recommended by the Bishop of the Diocese of Llandaff, The Church in Wales, as a devotional for private retreats to enrich prayer lives and for the Year of Pilgrimage. The book is available in paperback and ebook editions from the usual outlets and directly from the publishers.

About the Author

The Reverend Andrew Highway is an Anglican assistant curate with the Diocese of Llandaff, the Church in Wales. He grew up in the market town of Chipping Sodbury in South Gloucestershire on the edge of the Cotswolds and is the son of a Baptist minister. Reverend Highway’s early experience of traditional and charismatic Baptist worship provided him with basic spiritual formation, but in 2005 he started exploring a more catholic spirituality, which led to a deeper appreciation of the sacraments and the rhythm of daily prayer. After finding his spiritual home to date in the Anglican Church, Highway studied at Saint Michael’s Theological College, United Kingdom. He was ordained by the Archbishop of Wales at Llandaff Cathedral in 2012. During preparation for ordination, Highway felt particularly drawn to the intersection of Anglo Catholic and Celtic spiritualities. His vocational formation was influenced by the liturgy, architecture and values of the Oxford Movement.

As a non-stipendiary minister, the Reverend Highway works as a Town Center Manager and has enjoyed a varied career, including 10 years as a police officer with the South Wales Police, before moving into local government for a career in place management. He has developed an effective Unique Places model of town center management and created the Choose the High Street brand that encourages people to support their local high streets. In his vocational capacity, the Reverend Highway serves in parish ministry with the Diocese of Llandaff in the deanery of Merthyr Tydfil and Caerphilly. He is the author of the popular devotional books Life’s Complicated: Pray Simply (2017) and Seasons of Prayer (2018).



