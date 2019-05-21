Personal Injury Attorney David Maloney Offers Free Consultation and Contingent Fee Agreements to Clients

MOBILE, ALABAMA, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Maloney and the attorneys of Maloney-Lyons , LLC deliver unparalleled legal services without initial fees or required payments until client cases are resolved.David Maloney of Maloney-Lyons, LLC is an experienced personal injury attorney in Mobile, Alabama with a long history of client success. Apart from other lofty achievements, he’s a member of many professional associations such as the American Bar Association, Alabama State Bar Association, Birmingham Bar Association, and Mobile Bar Association.He and the experienced legal team at Maloney-Lyons, LLC represent victims of all types of accidents throughout the state of Alabama. David Maloney’s firm fights for victims of automobile accidents, drunk driving accidents, trucking accidents, and wrongful death among other critical cases. As a team, the attorneys of Maloney-Lyons, LLC are dedicated to providing high-quality, aggressive legal representation to victims of personal injury.“We handle a range of personal injury cases and share decades of combined insight with our clients,” says David Maloney. “We’re committed to providing a satisfactory resolution for all our cases, ensuring each case receives the attention and dedication to success it deserves.”Through Maloney-Lyons, clients who have been injured from the carelessness or misconduct of others may be able to receive compensation for their injuries. Thanks to the legal guidance of David Maloney and his team, each client they represent has an equal opportunity of achieving compensation without the worry of costs upfront.Cost is a major determiner for any legal case, and a personal injury has the potential to cause huge financial setbacks in addition to physical and emotional challenges. These tremendous factors can place a strain on personal relationships, reduce future earning potential, and in many cases damage the quality of a client’s life in the future.Apart from handling a diverse range of personal injury cases, David Maloney and the Maloney-Lyons team are respectful of clients’ financial situations. Instead of asking for a fee up front, he and his partner attorneys offer free initial consultations, giving clients time to understand the scope of their case and the likelihood of a worthy resolution before worrying over payment.“An initial discussion about a client’s case is free of charge or obligation, and we only charge a fee if we're successful in recovering an award for the client,” says David Maloney. “We will not ask for a retainer fee up front because we recognize that most people cannot afford to do so.”At the offices of Maloney-Lyons, client fees are based on a contingent fee agreement, which means the attorneys only take a percentage of any recovery made for each client. David Maloney is adamant about only receiving payment if compensation is granted through the trial––and only after a settlement or trial is completed. Instead of paying upfront or hourly fees for legal services, clients can rest easier knowing that payment will only be deducted from the awarded amount once a resolution is reached.In this way, the attorneys at Maloney-Lyons focus on winning their cases and delivering exceptional service at zero initial cost to victims of personal injury––victims who may well be struggling through the most challenging time of their lives.



