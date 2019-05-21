ARES PRISM Project Controls Software Breaks into Biotech Industry with Industry Leader Genentech

Genentech Selects ARES PRISM Enterprise Project Controls Software

Genentech selected ARES PRISM project controls software for project cost management and change management on the refurbishment of manufacturing facilities.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, is on the cutting edge of delivering medical solutions now, while also developing biotechnological innovations for the future. For more than 40 years, Genentech has been discovering, developing, creating and commercializing medicines. Recently, Genentech selected ARES PRISM enterprise project management software for project cost management and change management on the refurbishment of their manufacturing facilities.

ARES PRISM software empowers organizations to effectively track project performance and monitor the cost control of their projects, programs and portfolios. PRISM has long been utilized in a variety of major industries, including engineering and construction, rail and transportation, oil and gas, mining, and energy, and has now entered the biotechnology arena.

"The biotechnology industry is vital for progressing human health and medical discoveries; a sector that Genentech is leading," Geoffrey Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES Project Management, said. "We are excited to partner with them. Our goal is to help our customers deliver their projects on-time and within budget. With PRISM, our customers can depend on the delivery of accurate project forecasts so that they can make better, more precise decisions for project success."

About Genentech:

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit www.gene.com.

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance. www.aresprism.com



