“Your Skin: An Internal Organ Problem Indicator,” new article by Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir

Beauty is only skin deep. But not just beauty, your health too is related to your skin, it may indicate deeper health problems.

"... it is of paramount importance that you take special care of your skin along with the rest of the body. It is crucial to regularly check your skin for any unusual sightings or anomalies ..." — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has long been assumed that the human skin is merely a barrier responsible for protecting us from harmful external objects. While it is true that the skin is our first line of defense, it is also equally accurate that it performs other more important functions well.Read the new information article on this subject by Tansar Mir , MD, available on his blog at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ Human skin is essentially just a thick layer consisting of dead cells in the epidermal layer responsible for protecting us against different viruses, bacteria, and microbes by acting as a physical barrier against them. However, it also acts as a window allowing us to better understand about what is going on inside our bodies. Certain changes in the skin can indicate towards a potentially serious health issue.In order to be able to comprehend the signals your skin might be giving you regarding your body’s internal functions, it is crucial to know how to spot these early warning signs on time. This will ensure timely diagnosis and treatment of the health concern and will help prevent any health complications for the internal disease to be successfully treated. In certain cases, the human skin may show specific signs of an internal ailment before the disease progresses and becomes more severe. Similarly, in other instances, symptoms might become visible on the skin long after the disease has already started causing internal damage.For example, an unusual rash, soreness, itchiness or redness on the skin, which does not react to treatment, can indicate towards skin cancer. If the same rash or sore patch were followed by body ache, fever or joints pain it would be signaling towards an internal infection.Rashes on top of the feet or on the lower legs, not responding to regional steroids or antifungal creams, can be a symptom of hepatitis C infection. However, not all rashes are symptoms of an internal illness; sometimes, a rash is just the result of an allergic reaction. People often develop a rash from an allergic reaction to a new medicine. If the rash is not your usual allergic reaction rash, it is very important to get it checked. It can be a possible warning sign of DRESS syndrome, the Drug Reaction/Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms.DRESS can start anywhere from weeks to months after a new medicine is started. Its slow reaction visibility makes it immensely hard to diagnose. The skin can indicate the potential risk of DRESS and thus save us from permanent heart, liver, lungs and thyroid inflammation.Other medical problems that skin can successfully point out before it is too late are type 2-diabetes, liver failure, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. A smooth, velvety skin rash on the back of the neck’s base or around the forearms, often with a slight discoloration if compared to the normal skin tone, is an indication that the patient might either already be suffering from type 2-diabetes or may be at an increased risk of the disease.Similarly, for people who are already diabetic, the slightest color change can possibly indicate life-endangering conditions. For instance, for diabetic patients, yellowing skin is a clear indication of liver failure, while bronzing skin is a warning indicator for metabolic problems. Finally, for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), acne along the jawline and the lower portion of the face is a giveaway.Therefore, it is of paramount importance that you also take special care of your skin along with the rest of the body. It is also crucial to regularly check your skin for any unusual sightings or anomalies. Remember: better be safe than sorry!About Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.References:Videos:The Doctors Television Show: Earlier this year we met Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Watch as plastic surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery. To see how the procedure transformed Dakota’s life, see this video.Stony Brook University: Tansar Mir, MD '04 Plastic Surgeon, Tansar Mir Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

