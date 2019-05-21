Premier Nationwide Lending Leads the Industry in Client Satisfaction

Texas-based lender takes top honors among hundreds of companies

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Nationwide Lending is honored to have recently placed in the Top 10 among hundreds of Mortgage Companies in SocialSurvey's national campaign. With a 4.93-star rating out of a possible 5-stars in 2018, the team out-delivered fierce competition in customer satisfaction. Online customer reviews generated through SocialSurvey along with completion percentage determined the Top Performers Awards for 2018.

In addition, the company celebrates and congratulates two individual loan originators, Sam Fannin and Patty Seagrave, who made it onto the 2018 Top 250 Loan Officers list out of more than 30,000 Loan Originators who participate in the online reputation platform. Sam Fannin is based out of the Flower Mound, Texas location and Patty Seagrave is the Branch Manager for Seagrave Mortgage in Cookeville, Tennessee.

"I am very proud of the efforts of the entire team and especially these two outstanding originators as evidenced by all of the positive feedback from our customers across the country," stated Murdock Richard, owner and CEO. "We saw an astounding response rate at nearly 60 percent of our customers completing the survey. This platform showcases our happy clients’ experiences and allows potential customers to review testimonials when selecting a lender for their homebuying journey."

Premier Nationwide Lending builds their loan originator's online brand by surveying borrowers after each loan closing through an automated review process using SocialSurvey's technology. Due to superior customer service, Premier’s originators have generated thousands of positive reviews in less than one year of utilizing the SocialSurvey platform.

About Premier Nationwide Lending

Established in 2002, Premier Nationwide Lending is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 locations. On average, the company funds $2 billion in mortgage loans every year and serves homebuyers across 17 state lines. Premier Nationwide Lending is an equal housing opportunity lender. Sponsored by NTFN, Inc. NMLS #75333



