Guitaarr.com Announces Acquisition of Tiickets as Part of its Website Portfolio

We’re proud to place our brand at the forefront of the online music industry with this acquisition.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guitaarr.com, the guitar lessons and reviews site known for its objective approach to delivering information about the music industry, has acquired content ticket comparison website Tiickets in a move that furthers its reach whilst expanding its website portfolio.

The acquisition comes at a time where Guitaarr.com has seen continued growth both in term of revenue and engagement, aligning with its pledge to deliver only the best and most objective information on what fans of music and the general music industry seek.

James Taylor, director of marketing for Guitaarr.com, said that the merger was “a welcome next step in the natural growth of our brand, and a logical way to grow our offering whilst maintaining the core values that our audience (quite rightly) expect. Tiickets as a service is revolutionary, and we’re proud to place our brand at the forefront of the online music industry with this acquisition.

Head of Development at Tiickets, Scott Murray, added that the choice to merge was “an opportunity for developing our reach that would otherwise be impossible without the backing of the Guitaarr brand. We’re very optimistic about the future of our two brands and will be thrilled to announce new offerings in the very near future.

Guitaarr is a popular music industry blog focusing on providing guitar reviews, deep analysis of reputable online guitar lessons, and has content such as the popular guide for beginner guitarists.

Tiickets is a concert ticket price comparison site, committed to providing fans of live music the chance to purchase tickets fairly.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.