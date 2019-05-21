Steph Carse Wins Best Music Video at International Christian Film Festival for Amazing Grace

JUNO Nominated Vocalist Wins Yet Again for His Powerful Visual & Vocal Rendition of “AMAZING GRACE”

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUNO Nominated Male Vocalist Steph Carse was recently awarded Best Music Video at the International Christian Film Festival (ICFF) for his rendition of Amazing Grace. This is his third win with the recording, having won the same honor at the Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival (CIFF) awards in September, and the Gold Remi award in April at the 52nd WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. Carse’s music video, Hallelujah, also garnered a Silver Remi award at WorldFest.

For the award-winning Amazing Grace video, viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mul-MnDikRw, Carse not only co-arranged and performed the song but also directed and produced the video. Crossing musical styles including Pop, Gaelic, African, and Native American, Carse’s rendition of the beloved hymn is a multi-cultural experience, merging voices, scenes, and landscapes from North Africa, Madagascar and the U.S.

As a songwriter, performer and recording artist, Carse has sold over 500,000 albums worldwide and received a 5-star review for his 36-show run in Las Vegas from Jerry Fink of The Las Vegas Sun. In 1998, Carse achieved another career milestone when he performed at the ribbon cutting for Portofino Universal Studios Florida, backed by a 25-piece orchestra and choir.

Dedicated to championing worthy causes, Carse co-wrote and performed the anthem Reach Out, the official song for The American Red Cross, and wrote and performed the title track for the album "Holiday Heroes" for The Special Olympics in Canada. The “Holiday Heroes” album generated over $2 million in net profit for The Special Olympics. Carse has now launched his non-profit Y i Count to provide a platform for this generation, helping them to understand their true value and potential, the power of words, and to counteract the aftermath of bullying.

As a television producer, Carse won 5 awards from The Florida Motion Picture and Television Association, including Best Feature Film and Best Male Vocalist, for the one-hour TV special “Reach Out” that he produced for PBS.

He continues, “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to tell stories and perform. Being surrounded by the talent at these events was incredibly inspiring. There is some incredible new talent in our market – I’m honored to share hope and faith through the powerful mediums of music and film.”

Carse is currently working on a new album, to release in late 2019 as well as promoting his anti-bullying campaign “Y iCount”. To experience more of his story, Steph’s “My Shining Hour” TV special is currently available to stream through StephCarse.com and ChristianCinema.com.

For additional information, visit www.StephCarse.com and www.YiCount.org.



Multi-Award Winning Amazing Grace by Steph Carse



