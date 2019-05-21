What are the SEO Best Practices for Lawyer Blogs?

Blogs are commonly used on websites for law firms. A main reason for blogs is due to how helpful they are for search engine optimization (SEO).

When it comes to law, it’s important to be an expert, but how can an attorney communicate expertise to potential clients? The answer, in many cases, is blogging. Blogging has enormous potential to boost search engine optimization (SEO) by strengthening your law firm’s website position as an authoritative source, able to answer any questions that your potential clients may have. For this reason, blogs are useful in law firm content marketing and should be added to your firm’s content marketing strategy.

When blog posts are optimized for search engines, it improves how those websites are ranked in search results. The optimization gives them more visibility to people who use common sites such as Google and Bing to search for more information relevant to a firm’s services and practice areas. Therefore, increasing traffic to your law firm’s page through successful law firm marketing and SEO for law firms.

Made up of multiple complex factors, SEO strategy can be challenging to control. It seems that everything from page loading speed to link structure can impact SEO for law firm websites; but, there are useful tactics that attorneys can manipulate to improve their on-page SEO and ensure that blog posts are correctly optimized for the search engines. A few small, easy adjustments can boost the effectiveness of content marketing for law firms, and improve the rankings in the search engines.

How do I choose the right SEO keywords?

Keywords are at the heart of SEO for blogs. Selecting the right keywords is a crucial first step in creating law firm SEO strategy. The keywords that you choose correlate with search engine rankings.

Think of the keyword as a basic term that the user might type into the search engines. For example, if a user in California is looking for an attorney, they may search for “California attorney.” Additionally, the optimizer might try and create long-tail keywords. A long-tail keyword is a phrase comprising four or more words. In our example of “California attorney,” the optimizer might instead try to use “California estate planning attorney” to narrow the audience. This refined keyword is likely to be a more effective marketing tool.

When choosing keywords, lawyers should consider how potential clients would phrase their searches in a query for information related to the blog topics. To create successful SEO for law firms, focus on at least two long-tail keywords per post that will match your ideal client’s search habits. Using these longer, question-based keywords will provide a higher likelihood of generating users who convert.

How to add keywords to strategic locations

After the keywords have been chosen, lawyers should use them in the blog post in an organic way. It’s important to notice that optimizing blog posts for keywords isn’t about trying to fit as many of them into the copy as possible. Keyword stuffing can actually harm SEO initiatives and increase the risk of your website being penalized by Google. The search engines may think that you’re intentionally trying to overstuff the keywords into the article to boost yourself in the rankings, as opposed to providing valuable content for your prospective clients. Adding too many keywords can also give your readers an unpleasant reading experience.

There are four main places in a blog post where you should try to include your keywords to help with search result rankings. These places are the title tag, the body (including headers), the meta description, and the URL.

The title tag is the title or headline of the blog post. It’s essential to include a keyword in your title because it tells both the search engines and readers about the content. A title containing the reader’s keyword may determine whether or not the reader will find your blog relevant and click it.

The meta description is a small blurb that gives both search engines and readers information about the content of the blog post and hopefully encourages potential readers to click on the post and visit the website. The meta description is displayed in the search results underneath the title of the article.

Lawyers who want to boost their law firm SEO should pay special attention to the meta description to ensure that it not only contains relevant keywords but also entices the reader to click on the article. The meta description can be up to 300 characters or 1840 pixels. Consider that space to be free real estate. If you have space, you should use all of it.

The URLs are one of the first things that search engines crawl on a page, so it is important that they are optimized with at least one of your focus keywords. A URL slug is the address of a specific page or post on your law firm’s website. The end of that slug (what comes after “.com/”) is what uniquely identifies that specific blog post. It’s important to make sure that the slug doesn’t contain any gibberish or unnecessary information. The cleaner and more page-specific that URL is, the better SEO it will bring.

Why should you ensure your blog is mobile-responsive?

It is clear that search is quickly moving from desktop to mobile. It’s essential for your law firm content marketing plan to involve a mobile-responsive design for your website. This way, the blog will load quickly on smartphones. Ever since the Google Penguin algorithm update in April 2015, search engines now heavily favor sites that have been optimized for mobile and rank them higher in search results.

Why create internal links?

If you’re looking to boost high-quality SEO, it’s vital to create internal links as much as possible as part of a link building strategy. Linking to old blog posts about similar topics or web pages are the best choices. These internal links that you create help show the search engines the authority of the blog. This also increases the chances of visitors spending more time on your site.

How do you track keyword rankings?

To see if your law firm website is ranking for the keywords you have targeted, utilize the help of a keyword ranking tool such as Google Search Console. This is a free and helpful tool that helps you determine which keywords your potential clients are using to find the blog content on your law firm’s site. The Search Analytics Report lists data from Google Search, so you are able to analyze the outcomes of your website optimization efforts. Since search engines take a bit of time to notice SEO efforts, don’t get discouraged if your rankings don’t seem to improve immediately.

SEO is a great way to get your business ranking higher in the organic search engine results. Though there are uncertainties that come with it, it’s important to realize that search authority isn’t built overnight. SEO in your blog depends on your ability to publish and create quality content. Lawyers should, as a result, make commitments to distributing blog content frequently for marketing your law firm and using SEO best practices to optimize them consistently for the search engines.

Pro Tip: Once your blog has been published, be sure to post it to your firm’s social media channels. This will be an extra way to get your blog in front of readers, and will also help with your social media engagement strategies. Lawyer blogs are especially successful when posted on Facebook and LinkedIn.

