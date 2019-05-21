Jose Duarte on the Latest Scrum Master Trends

Costa Rican Scrum Master and successful businessman Jose Duarte discusses some of the trends for Scrum and agile that are coming in 2019 and 2020.

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2018 was a major year for the Scrum Master with many predicting that the role will be one of the most promising of 2019. Gradually, the Scrum Master has moved out of the “geek world” to standard recognition and acceptance. An ever-increasing number of businesses welcome the significance of agility, to have the option to react more quickly to regularly changing economic situations. That move to become more agile requires a change to the manner by which groups are overseen, how work is organized and the very connection between a group’s members and the company to which they belong. The manual for this change is the Scrum Master, and Jose Duarte, a Scrum Master and successful businessman from Costa Rica, discusses some of the trends coming with Scrum.

The Scrum Master is a vital component of an organization’s agile transition. 45% of Scrum Masters are the principle managers for the transitions, which shows how seriously businesses view this activity, and is part of the original vision of a Scrum Master when it was created by Ken Schwaber and Jeff Sutherland. In addition, it shows how organizations are now evolving from the bottom up – not necessarily from the top down, as has been the typical model. Explains Duarte, “The actual work is being accomplished within the teams where the particular change is necessary. This is positive for the team and the organization and has been shown to be more effective in helping businesses succeed.”

Because agility is so important, scaling continues to rise. Many groups employ multiple frameworks to achieve their goals, and this scaling helps to determine the final course of action necessary. “It is imperative that teams aggregate data from different knowledgeable sources in order to make the best decisions,” asserts Duarte. “And, while compromise is going to have to be reached, a conclusion doesn’t have to come without proper analysis of the data.”

With the development of Scrum and ideas based on Agile, the Scrum Master job is additionally developing and maturing and there is a continued increase in the number of those who become certified as Scrum Masters. Obviously, we are currently far a completely developed discipline, yet we are beginning to see the adjustment in progressively experienced markets in areas such as the Netherlands, portions of the US and Western Europe.

Scrum is a structure that expects groups to embrace the correct practices to make it work inside their problem area. Straightforwardness and the capacity to examine and adjust is a central prerequisite of Scrum. Kanban, a type of scheduling system for lean manufacturing and just-in-time manufacturing, gives an extraordinary arrangement of practices to help groups do this and is becoming an integral part of the entire agile process.

Training and certification continue to be important to the success of a Scrum Master. Many Scrum Masters earn less than $100,000 a year, with only around 15% being able to command higher salaries. Part of this is due to the certifications they hold, but also to other forms of formal training and education. As the demand for Scrum Masters continues to increase, salaries will be offered to reflect that demand, but only those most qualified will continue to be selected.

About Jose Daniel Duarte

Jose Daniel Duarte is originally from Heredia, Costa Rica. He has been an entrepreneur and business owner for more than 20 years, and divides his time between his existing operations and researching new possibilities in which to invest. When he's not dedicating time to his businesses, he spends time with his supporting wife and two children.



