What does Comfort Keepers Incidental Transportation Services Offer?

Do you have an elderly loved one who isn’t quite ready for daily in home care but still needs minimal help, specifically in the area of transportation?

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ++

Do you have an elderly loved one who isn’t quite ready for daily in-home care but still needs minimal help, specifically in the area of transportation? If you are considering transportation for your loved one who needs assistance, look no further than Comfort Keepers Incidental Transportation Services! Here at Comfort Keepers, we provide transportation services for the incidental needs of our clients. If you would like to know more about what the Incidental Transportation Service offers, then we would like to take a moment of your time to tell you about it.

What Comfort Keepers In-Home Care Services Has to Offer



Comfort Keepers offers transportation services for needs such as shopping, medical/hair appointments, taking mail to the post office and any other daily incidental activity a senior might need. However, we provide more than just transportation. We also will help your loved one to the vehicle, help with things like unloading and putting away groceries and even things like showering and housekeeping. Our transportation services are a great option for your loved one who may need partial assistance but is not quite ready for a full-time caregiver.

Examples of “incidental” transportation services:



-helping a client with morning activities such as showering, dressing and making breakfast

-transportation to Adult Day Center and around while at Day Center

-help with simple tasks like getting a snack or using the toilet

-assist in the community at places like the grocery store or post office

-help with unloading groceries and housekeeping

-help a client with dressing for special events such as a wedding or graduation

-help a client with banking responsibilities

-help with grocery shopping tasks such as gathering coupons and making a shopping list

-assistance when being discharged from hospital with gathering belonging and transportation home

-help a client with meal preparation

-assist the client during the holidays with such tasks as gift shopping and wrapping, writing holiday cards and writing out gift tags



What are the benefits of “incidental” transportation services?



Community interaction and involvement is good for everyone and your elderly loved one is not an exception. Giving your senior access to the community will be good for their mental health and well-being. We know your loved one’s happiness is important to you and giving them access to transportation is a great way of making sure they are getting out regularly, which will result in living a happier, more fulfilling life. Having access to the community to do regular activities will provide a way of giving your loved one a feeling of still having some control over their lives. We know that you care about your elderly loved one being able to do the things they need to do but that you aren’t always able to help them do everything. Our transportation services help you with this need.

Comfort Keepers recognizes the needs of your elderly loved one. We would love to help you provide a better quality of life for your family member. There are many opportunities offered through our transportation services and taking advantage of it would be of great benefit for you and your loved one. If you have any questions concerning our “Incidental” Transportation Services or any of the other services we offer, be sure to contact us. Also, be sure to check out the National Institute of Health and AARP for any other questions you might have concerning elder care.

Contact our courteous professional caregivers in the Philadelphia area now at 215-885-9140.

About Comfort Keepers Philadelphia:

Owners Michele Berman and her brother, Marc Reisman, took over Huntington Valley Comfort Keepers in 2000, when their father, Richard Reisman, was diagnosed with lung cancer and became increasingly ill. They experienced firsthand the care and comfort provided by Comfort Keepers. In fact, Richard Reisman originally started the business when his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. At that time, there weren’t many options for those in need of additional support and quality care. Today, the owners are proud to carry on the legacy of their father, but they are even more proud of the difference Comfort Keepers is making to those who need their help the most.

To find out more about Comfort Keepers' commitment to excellence, please call 215.885.9140.

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.

People Also Read:

How to encourage your loved one to Accept In-Home Care Help

https://comfortkeepersphilly.com/encourage-loved-one-accept-home-care-help/

Planning Family Events While Keeping Your In-Home Caregivers in Mind

https://comfortkeepersphilly.com/planning-family-events-keeping-home-caregivers-mind/

Home Care Services and Hobbies: How to Get the Best Senior Care

https://comfortkeepersphilly.com/home-care-services-and-hobbies-how-to-get-the-best-senior-care/



This press release can also be found on http://pressreleaseprovider.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.