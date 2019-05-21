5 Things You Should Know Before Your First Pest Control Visit, According to Pavel Rombakh

General Contractor Pavel Rombakh Shares Tips for Preparing for a Pest Control Visit

EDMONDS, WASHINGTON, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- No one wants to have to schedule a pest control visit, whether the problem is creepy or crawly. However, if your preventative measures haven’t worked and creatures have infiltrated, it’s important to get in touch with a pest control expert right away to stop the problem before it becomes bigger and damage is done to your home, according to Pavel Rombakh , a general contractor who recently received Top Rated and Elite Service badges from Home Advisor.“If you spot a few roaches or rodents, don’t let it grow into a bigger problem,” Pavel Rombakh said . Here are his five tips to prepare for a visit from pest control.1. Choose your pest control service carefully. Don’t just pick the first one in the yellow pages— scour Yelp looking at reviews, ask Facebook friends who they have used and find someone who specializes in the type of pest you need to eradicate. “You can’t do too much research, especially when you are paying someone to deal with a problem like this in your home,” Pavel Rombakh said.2. When a pest control professional first arrives at your house, they will typically begin their inspection by checking entry areas, said Pavel Rombakh. This means taking a look at windows, doors, pipes, your attic and garage. This is where pests can enter the home and they may need to be addressed so the pest problem does not persist. A professional will also examine potential cracks or holes in the entry areas and make recommendations for their repair.3. The pest control expert will also look for moisture in your house, since excess moisture can attract pests and make them feel welcome. A moisture meter may be used to determine where moisture is getting into the house.4. Once the pest control professional has conducted a thorough inspection of the house and yard, they will assemble their findings and discuss the data with you. They will inform you what steps you need to take to fix the problem and prevent additional problems going forward. “Ask any and all questions you have at this time,” Pavel Rombakh advised . “There are no stupid questions and a professional should be able to give you the information you need about next steps, safe pest control methods to use around pets and children, maintenance and follow-up you will need to do.”5. According to Home Advisor, the estimated cost for pest control is around $170, which varies based on the type and severity of pest. Waiting for too long to address the problem can lead to the pest issue growing further and being more damaging and costly. Pests can cause allergic reactions and diseases to human inhabitants, and can also be destructive to your home, including chewing on electrical wires (which can lead to a house fire), creating holes in walls and causing structural damage to wood homes.



