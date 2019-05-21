GiaX Wins Vodafone Deutschland 10GE Coax Overlay Deal

GiaX, a German technology startup bringing Innovation to coaxial networks, is proudly announcing a major customer win with Vodafone Deutschland.

GiaX is proud to be working on the GIGA HFC project together with Vodafone Deutschland and WISI.” — Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX

ERLANGEN, GERMANY, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vodafone Deutschland will be using the GiaX HelEOS solution for the deployment of its innovative GIGA HFC Cable Infrastructure solution, allowing Vodafone to increase the speed and efficiency of delivering its 1 Gbit/s services to their 12.6 million residential customers.

At GiaX we have developed the HelEOS solution to help Cable operators execute on the promise of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) without the massive investments in extending the fiber network. How? By re-energizing the existing oax network, using it as a 10G Ethernet distribution network for DAA, preventing time and money spend digging fiber to re-segment service groups, providing a virtual node split solution that allows you to push the DAA remote device deeper into the network without the associated cost of digging fiber.

The HelEOS BK product, a German specific version of the GiaX HelEOS solution, is being brought to market in partnership with WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG.

"Thanks to the technical solution from WISI and GiaX, we will be able to provide our customers with an upgrade of our high-performance cable network to gigabit speeds by 2021 in a very cost-effective and timely manner. What was important for our decision for WISI was that in addition to the cost savings provided by the upgrade, we could continue to use the existing infrastructure of the BK network" said Dr. Thomas Kühne, Head of Network Engineering, Fixed Access Network, at Vodafone Deutschland in a German press-release from WISI communications on the 21st of May.

“GiaX is proud to be working on the GIGA HFC project together with Vodafone Deutschland and WISI”, said Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX. “The HelEOS product family, a GiaX innovation, allows cable operators such as Vodafone to re-use the existing coax network, re-energizing that network to offer standard based 10G Ethernet backhaul capabilities for deployment of Distributed Access Architectures such as Remote Phy.

If you would like to learn more about Giax and its solutions, visit us at the ANGACOM 2019, hall 8 booth T21.

For a full press release please visit http://www.giax.de/en/news/

About GiaX

GiaX develops innovative solutions for service providers. Our goal is to develop innovative products with exceptional added value for our customers. Close cooperation with service providers results in solutions for demanding tasks that are optimally adapted to existing processes and business models.

http://www.giax.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.