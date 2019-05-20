Author Presents a Thrilling Suspense Novel at The BookExpo America 2019: Portrait In Desperation
In this year’s big event, author Deborah Eiseman will be gracing the Fair with her literary piece entitled Portrait In Desperation, together with the farfetched and unbeatable members at AuthorCentrix. Her literary piece introduces the character of Kaitrina, an innocent woman who was forced to marry an Albanian crime boss, a jealous and controlling husband. Kaitrina’s life begins to change as she starts a new life in Philadelphia. A young artist named Mark D’Angelo gives her another shot at love. But what happens when he finds out about Kaitrina’s past? Where will their love affair lead them? Dark and gripping, Eiseman’s Portrait In Desperation will give the readers a taste of love, violence and desperation.
The team invites everyone to join the Fair and contribute to global success through the most awaited Fair of the year – BookExpo America 2019! See you there!
Deborah Eiseman
AuthorCentrix, Inc.
+1 888-504-0951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.