Author Shares Her Journey At The BookExpo America 2019: In A Mother's Arm

In A Mother's Arms

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this year’s BookExpo America 2019, AuthorCentrix is proud to celebrate its second year featuring Deborah Eiseman and her two novels, IN A MOTHER’S ARMS and PORTRAIT IN DESPERATION . Meet the author at The Javits Center, by the AuthorCentrix, booth #1567.IN A MOTHER’S ARMS is a compelling novel about three generations of women spanning the first half of the twentieth century. The story begins in Hungary with the brutal murder of Laura’s mother leading to Laura’s immigration to America. She is not satisfied with the traditional family roles allotted to women and is driven by her ambition to be more than a wife and mother. This creates conflict that threatens her marriage.Her daughter, Rose, going against tradition, becomes involved with a man of a different religion, breaking her father’s heart. Cari, Rose’s daughter bears the scars of feeling unloved and unwanted. She must struggle to find her own identity.The reader is engaged in the lives of these women, their triumphs and their trials. IN A MOTHER’S ARMS is a novel where the themes ring true in the twenty-first century.Deborah Eiseman she is once more in the literary spotlight with a suspenseful thriller, PORTRAIT IN DESPERATION. Innocent Kaitrina is forced to marry Isuf Januzaj, an Albanian crime lord. After her jealous husband makes Kaitrina witness the vicious murder of one of his henchman, she escapes to another state and changes her identity. She finds love when she meets, Mark D’Angelo, an artist. Safety is an illusion when her husband finds her, bringing torment, death and desperation.



