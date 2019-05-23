Introducing New Country Artist -Bekx

BEKX

Bekx hits the Country Music Industry blazing with new single "Scissors"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bekx, born Bekah Grace Goodman, reigns from the heart of the south in Atlanta, Georgia. At an early age her family then moved to Catalina Island. Bekx was blessed to live in the very center of Catalina Island at Middle Ranch. She spent most of her childhood outdoors and at the beach, camping, surfing, horseback riding, hunting, fishing and playing in the dirt.

From a young age Bekx has been involved in music, dance, acting and sports but by her teenage years she found her true passion was to be on stage. Born into a very musically talented family, it was no surprise that Bekx had a love for music. Her love for singing and writing has only grown, as has she.

Though she has never actually had a formal singing lesson until the age of seventeen, Bekx has won several singing competitions and performed on many big stages including the Wilshire Ebell Theater and the famous Casino Theater on Catalina Island.

Bekx eventually made her big move to Nashville and caught the eye of a new label in town. MC1 Nashville, which is partnered with Sony Orchard, was so impressed with the talent they saw in Bekx they immediately signed her to the label and then into the studio with producers, Eli Hoffman and Rebecca Lynn Howard, to work on her debut album. Howard herself has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart including "Forgive" which peaked at number 12 on the charts in 2002.

Bekx' debut single, "Scissors", penned by Rebecca Lynn Howard and Eli Hoffman, is set for release to Country radio across the country this June 2019.

