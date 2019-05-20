Keystone Mortgage Expeditiously Delivers $36 Million in Financing for Acquisition of Four San Diego County Properties

Keystone Mortgage delivered $36 Million in financing for the acquisition of four, creative flex properties in the North County Submarket in San Diego, CA.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, CA - Keystone Mortgage Corporation , nationally recognized as a highly trusted advisor for commercial real estate financing solutions for commercial real estate investors, recently delivered $36 Million in financing for the acquisition of four, creative flex properties in the North County Submarket in San Diego, California.By leveraging their expertise and extensive capital market relationships, the Keystone team met the challenge of a time-constrained transaction process, to deliver long-term, permanent loans with correspondent Life Company financing. One of the transactions closed in less than 30 days, a process that typically takes 45-60 days.The Keystone team, led by Senior Vice President, James Ruiz, worked on behalf of RAF Pacifica Group, one of the most innovative developers in San Diego County, known for their state-of-the-art, Creative Industrial™, mixed-use and office facilities.“When I engage James Ruiz at Keystone for my financing needs, I know it’s going to get done,” commented Adam Robinson, President, RAF Pacifica Group. “Keystone provides me the peace of mind I need to do what I do best, develop properties.”“Keystone has a reputation of delivering market-leading financing options while meeting the most challenging of deadlines,” commented James Ruiz, Senior Vice President, Keystone Mortgage Company. “Our expertise and ability to leverage our reputation and relationships within capital markets, gives us a negotiating advantage and assures our clients of a certainty to close.”The property transactions were brokered by Aric C. Starck, Vice Chairman, Cushman & Wakefield and leader of a top nationally ranking brokerage team in North San Diego County. “As a broker, having a reliable and experienced debt team handling the financing provided me peace of mind that comes with knowing the transaction was going to close.” Commented Mr. Starck. “As a broker closing many transactions, I was surprised by how quickly and efficiently the Keystone team was able to close a Life Insurance Company loan.”About Keystone Mortgage CorporationFounded in 1957, Keystone Mortgage Corporation has an established reputation for unparalleled client service and certainty of execution. The company’s extensive correspondent lender network encompasses the premiere commercial real estate lending institutions in the Nation. Keystone specializes in providing financing secured by virtually all income producing assets and has been nationally recognized by its correspondent relationships as a top-tier mortgage banking firm. For more information, please visit www.keystonemortgagecorp.com Contact:Lori WendelCorporate Communications949-540-9954lori@keystonemortgagecorp.com



