Craig Schoenfeld Recommends Top Canoeing Destination in the Upper Midwest

The Root State River Water Trail is the perfect place for canoeing, and Craig Schoenfeld is ready to explain why.

Those who live in the Upper Midwest region of the United States know just how beautiful the landscapes can be in the summer. The delightful weather draws outdoor enthusiasts to sparkling rivers and waterways for relaxation and recreation. Canoeing in particular, is an activity that can be enjoyed across all ages throughout life, and makes for a fantastic family getaway on the weekends. Spending time engaging in outdoor activities, like canoeing, can reduce stress levels, improve creativity, and even improve cardiovascular fitness. This beautiful water trail has very few riffles to navigate, although these areas are a great place to look for fish that enjoy living near the oxygenated water. Fish species that can be found in this river include but are not limited to crappies, sunfish, rough fish, smallmouth bass, brown trout, and channel catfish. There are designated fishing areas for those who have a trout stamp. The Root River is also home to more than 40 different species of birds, so be sure to bring your binoculars! A very gentle to moderate flow makes the Root River State Water Trail perfect for beginners and those who want to kick back and relax. Keeping an eye on seasonal weather and rainfall patterns is recommended, which affect water levels and intensity. You can expect to see beautiful pastureland in addition to rolling hills with cottonwood and maple trees. The Root River State Water Trail is known for taking guests back in time as they view iconic landscapes and quaint towns along their journey through southeastern Minnesota.



