InterveXion Names Industry Veteran Keith W. Ward as President and Chief Executive Officer

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterveXion Therapeutics, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for substance abuse disorders, today announced that its Board of Managers has appointed Keith W. Ward, Ph.D., to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.Dr. Ward most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA), where he led research & development, clinical program operations, manufacturing, quality, regulatory affairs, and project management. Prior to joining Reata Dr. Ward developed ophthalmic products as Global Vice President of Pharmaceutical Research and Development for Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.“InterveXion’s technology platform offers a unique approach to address substance use disorders, a major global public health crisis,” Dr. Ward said. “With Phase 2 testing underway for patients with methamphetamine use disorder, as well as an advanced preclinical development program for a vaccine against methamphetamine, InterveXion is the leader in developing immunotherapies for patients with drug addiction. I would like to express my gratitude to the Board for this opportunity, and my excitement to join the team, grow the Company, and advance our clinical development portfolio.”Dr. Ward has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including C-suite leadership in both public and private companies. Dr. Ward began his career with SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. He earned a B.S. in Toxicology with a minor in Chemistry from Northeast Louisiana University and a Ph.D. in Toxicology from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.About InterveXionInterveXion is the leading biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for patients with substance abuse disorders. InterveXion’s lead product, IXT-m200, is a monoclonal antibody against methamphetamine which has received US FDA Fast Track Designation and which is currently undergoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept testing in the STAMPOUT study (NCT0333866). For more information, visit: https://www.intervexion.com



