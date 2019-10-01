MxHero Launches New Plugin For All Encompassing Integration Between Microsoft Outlook & Box Cloud Content Platform

mxHero Inc.

MxHero's new plugin is a feature rich offering tightly integrating Box content platform with Outlook for Windows, Mac and O365 OWA

MxHero brings brings powerful Box content management capabilities and email together right in the inbox” — Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero announces today release of its new mxHero for Outlook 2.0 plugin. The plugin is a completely new product aimed at providing an all-encompassing integration between Microsoft Outlook and Box’s cloud content management platform. With the new offering, users will be able to save, search and open email messages (& attachments) plus access and manage Box folder and file content directly from within the Outlook user interface.

The full featured product brings seamless integration between email and Box. Users can navigate Box folders and files directly from within the Outlook interface. Additional capabilities include download, preview, collaboration, move and deletion of files and folders. Importantly, users can save and open emails (messages & attachments) directly from Box much like they do with standard files. When saving emails to Box, MxHero optimizes email content for the Box environment by automatically saving the email message as a text searchable PDF document linked to any attachments that are saved separately. Furthermore, MxHero automatically sets Box metadata fields like email sender, subject, message date. The metadata fields ensure rapid and meaningful search of saved messages. For example, all emails from a specific sender can be discovered within Box or directly from the plugin's search interface. In addition, the plugin supports custom metadata fields that can be edited upon upload to allow for company specific information like client or matter numbers.

Finally, the new plugin allows users to attach files to their emails directly from Box or save files directly from emails to Box. When attaching files from Box to email messages, files can be added as secure Box links or as standard attachments.

“Our new plugin is a groundbreaking product. Email is critical content to every organization. Box is the leading cloud content platform. MxHero has brought them together. Now users can leverage both technologies as one, seamlessly, in the same interface. For many of us, our day is consumed in our mailboxes. Our new offering is MxHero’s effort to make that day easier." says Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

Currently mxHero for Outlook 2.0 supports Outlook 2013 for Windows, Mac and web (OWA), but will soon be extended to Outlook for mobile (iPhone & Android).

About mxHERO

MxHero's products and services gives companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of the Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net



