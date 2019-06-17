RESERVEC Unveils Tours and Activities Booking Software at HITEC '19

Powering Local Experiences

A solution for properties to provide guests with visibility to local adventures.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESERVEC, a provider of web and mobile app bookings software for tours and activities, is excited about unveiling its proprietary platform to the lodging industry at the 2019 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC), June 17-20. As an exhibitor, RESERVEC will introduce its full-featured product to manage bookings and help travelers find the best things to do in an unfamiliar environment, from traditional tours to once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

RESERVEC connects every kind of traveler to activities at their destination in over 50 countries. RESERVEC provides booking interfaces to local providers as well as a mobile app to allow travelers to manage their bookings on the go and find things to do like guided tours, rentals and charters.

RESERVEC also offers a software model to distribute tour and rental operators, and other activities in many markets worldwide. RESERVEC's API focuses solely on tours and activities. The API can be configured to bundle local tours and activities with accommodations to create unique experiences such as weekend packages, romantic getaways, etc. Because the platform offers pricing, service details, and booking capabilities, properties are able to offer local tours and activities as an upsell option as well as in confirmation and pre-stay marketing messaging. Promotions can be offered in advance, upon arrival or while the guest is on property. Its API can be leveraged to create packaged travel offerings that include both accommodations and select premier local operators.

"With the younger generations spearheading the new trend in travel, properties of all sizes are poised for helping guests find and book local adventures through their website, social channels, rooms and at the front desk", stated Mike Harley, President at RESERVEC. “We have a simple solution to provide proactive properties with an opportunity to meet the needs of the younger traveler while earning incremental revenue and achieving a competitive advantage.”

About RESERVEC

The company was founded in 2014 to provide real-time booking software specifically for the tours and activities market. By leveraging its proprietary technology, including its integrated mobile app, RESERVEC offers tour, rental and charter operators with an online booking system to boost and manage bookings directly on its company website. For more information, please visit the company website or call (813) 284-4458.



