INTERNATIONAL FOOD FIRST PROGRAM LAUNCHED BY GROUP EFFE INC

FOOD FIRST PROGRAM, IS A PROGRAM THAT WORKS IN CONJUNCTION TO EXISTING FOOD PANTRIES, CHURCHES, NGO'S, CHARITIES, SUPPORTING PERSONS GLOBALLY, IN NEED OF FOOD

FOOD FIRST PROGRAM, PERSONS DONATE HOURS IN EXCHANGE FOR THE WEEKLY FOOD AND PRODUCTS NEEDED” — EARL WESCOM CEO

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GROUP EFFE INC., A USA HUMANITARIAN GROUP, HAS LAUNCHED A "FOOD FIRST" PROGRAM. THIS PROGRAM WORKS WITH EXISTING CHURCH PANTRIES, SOUP KITCHENS, CHARITIES AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS, TO OFFER TO AND SUPPLY THEREOF, A COMPLETE FOOD AND FAMILY NEEDS PROGRAM.

IN EACH OF THE ABOVE SITUATIONS, THERE ARE PERSONS, WANTING TO WORK, BUT CAN'T FOR MANY REASON, SUCH AS BUT NOT LIMITED TO BEING HANDICAPPED IN SOME MANNER, INJURIES BOTH LONG AND SHORT, THOSE WHO DO NOT QUALIFY FOR STATE FOOD STAMP PROGRAMS, AND OR PERSONS NEEDING EXTRA WEEKLY ASSISTANCE, DUE TO HAVING NOT ENOUGH INCOME TO FEED THE FAMILY.

MR, EARL WESCOM, HAS CREATED OUR PROGRAM WORKS TO FILL THE NEEDS. THOSE WHO CAN WORK, DO SOMETHING, ANSWER PHONES, PAINT A WALL, SWEEP, OR WORK IN EITHER OF OUR SUPPORT SERVICES LIKE OUR FISH FARMS OR HYDROPONIC FARMING OPERATIONS, ARE GUARANTEED A JOB TO PROVIDE THEM WITH THE WEEKLY NEEDS. THEY AGREE TO DONATE A NUMBER OF HOURS IN EXCHANGE FOR THE FOOD AND GENERAL PRODUCTS, NEEDED ON A WEEKLY BASES.

OUR PROGRAM, FOR EXAMPLE IN THE USA, A REASONABLE WEEKLY SALARY RATE OF $13.75 PER HOUR, WHICH OF COURSE WILL VARY STATE TO STATE, AND OR COUNTRY BY COUNTRY. USING A USA EXAMPLE, OF $13.75, EIGHT HOURS THEREFORE WILL PROVIDE PROGRAM CREDIT OF $110.00, ENOUGH TO FEED A FAMILY OF FOUR. FOR THIS AMOUNT, WE CAN PROVIDE TO THE FAMILY OF FOUR, THREE COURSES OF MEALS PER DAY FOR SEVEN DAYS. WE ALSO, INCLUDE OTHER ITEMS, SUCH AS TOOTHPASTE, TOILET PAPER, SOAP ETC.

WE CAN DO THIS USING OUR FRESH PRODUCE AND FRESH FISH, WE WILL BE ABLE TO OFFER BETTER NUTRITIONAL FOOD, SUCH AS FRESH FISH, FRESH VEGETABLES, AND IN THE NEAR FUTURE, FRESH BEEF, CHICKEN, PORK, ETC. WE WILL DO THIS, USING DONATED HOURS, TO PRODUCE THE ITEMS, IN OUR OPERATIONS, AND WE WILL PUT A COMPLETE PLANT IN THE GENERAL AREA OF EACH ORGANIZATION'S LOCATION. (MEANING ONE OR PLANTS NEAR A CITY LIKE TAMPA, ORLANDO, MIAMI, JACKSONVILLE, AS WELL AS MUCH SMALLER CITIES AS WELL)

THE PROGRAM WILL USE, PRODUCTS TO SELL, VIA LOCAL PRODUCE SHOPS AND VENDORS, AS WELL AS WHOLESALE TO LARGER FOOD OUTLETS, AND OR BARTER / TRADING PRODUCTS FOR THINGS WE CAN NOT GROW.. (LIKE TOILER PAPER, ETC.... BELIEVE ME, WE HAVE TRIED......... ha ha)

IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA THERE ARE OVER SEVEN HUNDRED AND THIRTY FIVE PANTRY SERVICES (735) SUPPORTING AN ESTIMATED 449,344 FAMILIES PER WEEK. IF ONLY TEN PERCENT PARTICIPATE, WE WILL ACHIEVE A SUPPORT PROGRAM THAT WILL EVENTUALLY, FEE OVER 45,000 FAMILIES PER WEEK.

THINK ABOUT IT, THAT WILL MEAN

USING A FAMILY OF FOUR, SEVEN DAYS PER WEEK, THIS WILL MEAN 28 MEALS PER WEEK

USING TWO FRESH VEGETABLES PER MEAL, FOR ONE MEAL PER DAY, WILL MEAN 28 PORTIONS OR APPROXIMATELY 12 POUNDS OF FRESH VEGETABLES PER WEEK

USING FRESH FISH, IN TWO MEALS PER WEEK, (MUCH BETTER THAN MEAT PRODUCTS) WILL MEAN, APPROXIMATELY 4-5 POUNDS OF FRESH FISH PER WEEK

IF WE USE FOR EXAMPLE, TRADING FISH AND VEGETABLES FOR EGGS, PAPER TOWELS, TOOTHPASTE, VARIOUS CAN VEGETABLES FOR ITEMS WE CAN NOT GROW OR DOES NOT ECONOMIC SENSE TO GROW, WE WILL NEED APPROXIMATELY TO GROW AND SELL (TO FILL IN THE GAPS) APPROXIMATELY, 80 POUNDS OF VEGETABLES AND 25 POUNDS OF FISH. THIS WILL ALLOW US TO PROVIDE, TO EACH FAMILY OF FOUR, AS EXAMPLE, WHO DONATE THERE HOURS TO QUALIFY, FOR THE FULL PROGRAM

NOW THE NUMBER OF HOURS, WILL VARY BASED ON THE NUMBER OF FAMILY MEMBERS ETC. ALSO, EACH COUNTRY, WILL VARY AS PRICES, DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS AND OTHER FACTORS CHANGE THE OVERALL DYNAMICS.

